GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Kristaps Porzingis deflected most questions about the future of the Knicks, and said his only focus is on returning from a torn left ACL.

He also said he would leave management to do their job in picking a new coach and assembling a competitive roster . But Porzingis acknowledged he’s “an impatient individual.”

Porzingis’ patience will be tested since team president Steve Mills said Thursday that the rebuilding process would take 3-to-5 years.

“I’m an impatient individual in general in life,” Porzingis said at the team’s facility Saturday morning. “About small things also. But I know one thing: I’m going to have to be patient with the knee. That’s the number one thing right now on my mind.

“It’s hard for me to think about all these things. All that’s on my mind right now is my knee. When things happen, all I can think about is the next step. I’ll start thinking about [the future] when I’m healthy.”

Porzingis, who was very careful with his words, said his left knee is recovering fast. He still won’t put a timetable on his return, though. He said “no” when asked whether his contract situation would impact when he plays again.

The Knicks can offer Porzingis a five-year extension for roughly $157 million this summer. But they may opt to wait until next summer to make sure that he’s healthy and because it would give them more money to use in free agency in 2019.

Porzingis spoke to reporters before his exit interview with Knicks management, and left the room joking that he may go to the meeting. He made headlines last season for skipping his exit meeting with Knicks officials out of frustration with the drama and direction of the team.

At least he showed up this time. It was strange that a member of Porzingis’ PR staff sat in on the interview with the media, but Porzingis reiterated that he wants to remain with the Knicks.

“Of course,” he said. “I love this place as I’ve said before and right now I’m just focused on the knee.”

Mills and general manager Scott Perry are trying to change the culture that existed long before Phil Jackson was in charge, but was perpetuated by the former team president.

The Knicks still have a long way to go. They’re coming off a fifth-straight year of missing the playoffs, looking for Jeff Hornacek’s replacement as coach, and continuing their plan to build the team around Porzingis.

But the Knicks’ franchise player, guarded as ever, wouldn’t say stability was important to him in light of the fact that he will be playing for his fourth coach in four NBA seasons.

“The situation is what it is,” Porzingis said. “I’m sure the front office, they will make the right decisions. And to build something that has a, that can go a long way. I think they will make the right decisions so we have to trust them.”

Porzingis said he reached out to Hornacek after he was fired Thursday morning, wished him good luck and thanked him. Despite reports that they had some issues, Porzingis said “we had a good relationship” three times.

As far as who the Knicks choose as the successor, Porzingis wouldn’t reveal much on what qualities he wants in his next coach.

“It’s not in my hands right now. It’s the management, whatever decision they make. Then we’ll see who the coach is and we’ll go from there. That’s it.

“It’s all been about the knee. That’s why I do my job and they do theirs.”

Porzingis had made his first All-Star Game, but he was unable to play after tearing his left ACL on Feb. 6. He’s believes he will come back better and stronger, but he won’t say what he’s been doing in his rehab.

Instead, Porzingis promoted that some YouTube videos would be dropping of his workout. It’s all about the brand.

“The knee is recovering fast,” said Porzingis, who will be returning to Latvia and rehabbing there with his own trainers. “I’m getting better pretty fast so I’m happy about that.

“I expect myself to heal like a lizard. I’m happy about how the rehab is going. It’s an injury that even if everything is going smoothly you still have to have a lot of patience and you have to go step-by-step. We’re taking our time and we’re making sure we’re doing everything right.”

Porzingis was vague when he was asked if the state of the Knicks — they could be bad again — would affect his return or if there was any thought of sitting out the entire season.

“It’s hard because I don’t know when I’m going to be healthy,” Porzingis said. “I don’t want to go too far ahead. I want to be right now in the moment and then as it comes closer then it will all be clear.

“It all depends on how I can come from the injury and how I move. I want to come back more fluid. So whenever I see myself ready and whenever my team allows me to come back, I’ll come back. It’s tough to imagine already that decision and me trying to make that decision right now. It’s early.”