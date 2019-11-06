DALLAS — A little less than two minutes into the game Wednesday night, Kristaps Porzingis took a pass from Luka Doncic at the top of the key. He bulled his way into the lane and rose for a layup, but from behind Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac went over him and smothered the ball back down.

Maybe pre-knee injury no one gets up there to block that shot from the 7-3 Porzingis. But for now, it’s a work in progress and one that is going well for Porzingis in Dallas. The Mavericks entered Wednesday night in first place, Porzingis is producing numbers similar to what he did in New York, and maybe most important, beginning his time as a tandem piece to Doncic.

“I expected it to be good,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said of the pairing. “It’s been good. I think as time goes on and they get more chances to play together it’ll get better and we’ll always look for ways to tweak things so all our players play better and they’re in better positions.”

It helps that while Porzingis finds his way here, the 20-year-old Doncic is already producing staggering numbers — 26.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game entering Wednesday’s game, prompting Carlisle to add, “He’s one of the best players on the planet. So nothing he does surprises me.”

Porzingis, 24, has shown little sign of rust after sitting out from February 6, 2018, when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate at Madison Square Garden, ending his season and his time with the Knicks.

He went from there to surgery and then a long rehab, working his way back from the injury and away from the Knicks. While Knicks coach David Fizdale traveled to Latvia to visit with him to try to mend the problems between the star player and the franchise in the summer, the healing never quite took.

And when Porzingis let the team know of his dissatisfaction with the direction of the team and his faith in them to solve it, refusing to commit to a long-term extension, the Knicks sent him to the Mavericks in a deal that shook up the organization. While the Knicks cling to the cap flexibility they got in the deal and the two first-round picks they obtained, so far the return hasn’t panned out. The cap space went for naught in a loaded free-agent market as the stars would not even give them a meeting and the player obtained in the deal, Dennis Smith Jr., has struggled. Almost an afterthought in the package sent to Dallas by now, Tim Hardaway Jr., has been better than Smith.

The Mavericks shut down the possibility of a Porzingis return to action last season as soon as the deal was consummated on January 30, waiting for the leg to heal completely. He has been perhaps not as quick as he was before the injury, but he has averaged 20.5 points and 8.2 rebounds over the first six games before Wednesday’s meeting with the Magic. In his last four games, he has averaged 34 minutes per game, shedding the notion that he must be handled with care.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“He’s doing extremely well,” Carlisle said. “We go day-to-day with it. We watch all of our players' situations very closely. His is no different. And it’s not just watching it, tracking stuff on apps, dials and meters, stuff like that. It’s talking to guys and getting feedback.”