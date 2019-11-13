Kristaps Porzingis doesn’t know what to expect, but he also kind of does.

There’s a portion of him that thinks it’s possible that his return to Madison Square Garden as a visitor Thursday night against the Knicks won’t be as vitriolic and as negative as it could be. And then there’s the portion of him that reads social media.

“Social media says it’s mostly negative, but we’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see,” he said after the Mavericks practiced Wednesday at the NBPA’s facility in midtown Manhattan. “It’s going to be a lot of emotion, that’s for sure ... [I’m going to feel] a lot of excitement. A lot of memories. A lot of good memories, mostly. It’s going to be weird at the same time. It’s the first time in the visitor’s locker room and it’s going to be different. But I’m looking forward to it.”

Though Porzingis might miss the Garden, there’s much to indicate it doesn’t miss him back. His relationship with the Knicks soured throughout his tenure here and he eventually was the one that requested the blockbuster trade to the Mavericks while recuperating from a torn ACL last year – one of the many injuries that marred his tenure. The trade, which also shipped Tim Hardaway Jr, Courtney Lee and Trey Burke to Dallas, was supposed to free up cap space for two max free agent contracts, with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving becoming available this past summer. Durant and Irving, however, signed with the Nets. Fans were ... not pleased.

Porzingis called his time in New York “a learning experience,” and it’s clear that he wished it could have gone differently.

“When you’re a Knick, and we weren’t doing that well, but when you’re decent, everybody receives a lot of love,” he said. “This is a basketball city and it just sucks that we never really got to do something big here.”