Kristaps Porzingis out for tonight vs. Magic

The team had listed Porzingis as questionable due to a sprained left ankle and contused right elbow.

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after he dunks against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Al Iannazzone  al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Knicks will be without Kristaps Porzingis Wednesday night when they go for their third straight win against the Magic.

The team had listed Porzingis as questionable due to a sprained left ankle and contused right elbow. Mindaugas Kuzminskas will be active for the first time this season with Porzingis out.

Porzingis scored 28 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer late and a driving layup to give the Knicks a three-point lead, in the closing seconds of their 118-113 win over the Hornets on Tuesday night.

The third-year power forward is off to the best start in Knicks history, with 300 points in the first 10 games. Porzingis won Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week after leading the Knicks to a 3-1 record.

The Knicks have won six of their last seven game after starting the season with three losses in a row. 

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

