GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Kristaps Porzingis was in Europe when he saw reports of the Knicks working out Lauri Markkanen before last year’s draft. The jump-shooting big man was being touted as Porzingis’ replacement if former Knicks president Phil Jackson traded him.

Porzingis laughed when he was asked about it.

“I read it on Twitter,” Porzingis said following Friday’s practice. “It was pretty funny. Maybe it was the plan. It didn’t go that way, but I’m happy I’m still here.”

The Knicks are, too, as Porzingis has matured very quickly into the team’s focal point and franchise player this season. But Markkanen is off to an impressive start to his rookie year in Chicago.

Taken by the Bulls at seven, one pick ahead of the Knicks, Markkanen leads the team in rebounding (7.9) and is second in scoring (14.3 points), percentage points behind former Knick Justin Holiday.

Porzingis, who said Markkanen is “more NBA-ready” than he was as a rookie, will face off against the former Arizona forward Saturday night in Chicago, where a road win actually helps the Knicks’ chances for a good draft pick.

In the Carmelo Anthony trade, the Knicks acquired the Bulls’ second-round pick in 2018 from Oklahoma City. Chicago currently has the NBA’s worst record at 3-20. If the Bulls end up last, the Knicks would have the first pick of the second round, No. 31.

It’s the start of a back-to-back against the two worst teams in the league. Atlanta visits the Garden on Sunday night. Porzingis, who returned Wednesday from a sprained right ankle, said he plans to play in both games.

“I definitely want to play,” Porzingis said. “Especially now, I’ve been out four or five days. I didn’t do anything and guys are playing. I’m looking forward to this back-to-back.”

Porzingis has missed either one or both games in the Knicks’ last three back-to-backs.

In the one set he played both games in — Oct. 28 and 29 at Cleveland and vs. Denver — Porzingis averaged 35 points. The Knicks won both games. The win in Cleveland was their lone road victory this season.

For Porzingis, he cleared a major hurdle the morning after his return from that ankle injury he suffered last week against the Heat.

After logging 34 minutes in Wednesday’s win over Memphis, Porzingis said he didn’t have any pain or swelling the next morning, and things keep trending upward.

“It felt really good actually,” Porzingis said. “I was surprised. I thought it was going to be a little stiff in the morning. I woke up and it was feeling really good.

“During the game, I didn’t even realize I was coming back from my injury. The day after also it felt good. There are no concerns.”

These are all positive signs for a team that’s going to be without their second leading scorer for at least another six games. Tim Hardaway Jr. is being treated for a stress injury in his left leg.

Hardaway, who sat behind the bench Wednesday in a long walking boot, sat and watched practice in his sneakers. He didn’t appear to be limping when walked he off the court. The Knicks said Tuesday that Hardaway would be re-evaluated in two weeks. He’s traveling with the team to Chicago.

In his absence, the Knicks are asking Courtney Lee to be more aggressive and look for his shot. Lee had one of his best games of the season Wednesday, sparking the Knicks on both ends and scoring 24 points.

“I think C-Lee is doing a great job offensively, being more involved, just playing for the team,” Porzingis said. “Obviously, every night he’s bringing it on the defensive end. For me, he deserves to be on the All-NBA Defensive team.

“If he can keep doing what he’s doing, what he’s doing on the offensive side, too, that’s big time for us. I really love how C-Lee is playing.”

Fastbreaks

Ex-Bull Joakim Noah declined to talk to reporters following practice. Noah, who was suspended the first 12 games of the season for violating the terms of the NBA’s anti-drug policy, has only been active three times. He’s appeared two games.

Sometimes players fare well when they face their former team, but Hornacek didn’t indicate Noah would play Saturday.

“Not necessarily,” Hornacek said. “He’s been back last year. Usually, I’ve been on a few different teams, the first time, yes, after that it becomes just another game.”