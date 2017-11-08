ORLANDO, Fla. — The Knicks could be without Kristaps Porzingis Wednesday night when they go for their third straight win against the Magic.

The team is listing Porzingis as questionable due to a sprained left ankle and contused right elbow.

Porzingis scored 28 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer late and a driving layup to give the Knicks a three-point lead, in the closing seconds of their 118-113 win over the Hornets on Tuesday night.

The third-year power forward is off to the best start in Knicks history, with 300 points in the first 10 games. Porzingis won Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week after leading the Knicks to a 3-1 record.

The Knicks have won six of their last seven game after starting the season with three losses in a row. If Porzingis can’t play, that could open up some minutes for Michael Beasley and Willy Hernangomez against the Magic.