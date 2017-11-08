This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballKnicks

Kristaps Porzingis questionable for tonight vs. Magic

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after he dunks

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after he dunks against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Al Iannazzone  al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Knicks could be without Kristaps Porzingis Wednesday night when they go for their third straight win against the Magic.

The team is listing Porzingis as questionable due to a sprained left ankle and contused right elbow.

Porzingis scored 28 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer late and a driving layup to give the Knicks a three-point lead, in the closing seconds of their 118-113 win over the Hornets on Tuesday night.

The third-year power forward is off to the best start in Knicks history, with 300 points in the first 10 games. Porzingis won Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week after leading the Knicks to a 3-1 record.

The Knicks have won six of their last seven game after starting the season with three losses in a row. If Porzingis can’t play, that could open up some minutes for Michael Beasley and Willy Hernangomez against the Magic.

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the second Fitzpatrick considered retiring after last year
Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Winston and his unique pregame speech out vs. Jets
On Tuesday Nov. 7, 2017 Jets safety Terrence Jets' Brooks serves up food at Newark homeless shelter
Yankees' bench coach Rob Thomson at spring training Yanks begin manager interviews with Rob Thomson
Nets guard D'Angelo Russell reacts during a game Nets run out of steam, fall to Nuggets
Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina brings the ball up Barker: Ntilikina as good as advertised in Knicks’ victory