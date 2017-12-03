TODAY'S PAPER
Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway sidelined for Knicks’ game against Magic

By Al Iannazzone  al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
The Knicks are without their two top scorers for Sunday’s game against the Magic.

Kristaps Porzingis didn’t play because of a sprained right ankle he suffered in Wednesday’s victory over the Heat. Tim Hardaway Jr. was a late scratch with what the Knicks said was a left leg injury.

Michael Beasley and rookie Damyean Dotson started in their place. For Dotson, it was his first NBA start.

The Knicks said there could be an update on Hardaway later in the day. The team said Porzingis also has an illness that kept him home Saturday.

