Kristaps Porzingis will meet with Knicks’ doctors Monday to get his right hip checked.

Porzingis sat out the second half of Sunday night’s 117-83 loss to the Nets because of soreness in his right hip. He said it didn’t happen on any particular play, but he just felt the soreness “growing” and it got worse after halftime.

“I didn’t feel anything before the game,” Porzingis said. “At halftime, when I cooled down that’s when I really felt it.”

The Knicks play the Rockets in their next-to-last preseason game Monday night. Porzingis said he had something similar with his hip during the pre-draft workouts in 2015. His workout with the Knicks was cut short because of it.

But Porzingis, who finished with six points and three blocks in 16 first-half minutes, doesn’t think this issue is serious.

“I’m not too concerned,” Porzingis said. “It’s just a sore right hip is what the doctor described, and it’s nothing to be too concerned about. But tomorrow the doctor is going to look at it and we’ll have more clearer [answer].”

Porzingis has replaced the traded Carmelo Anthony as the face of the franchise and focal point of the Knicks’ offense. He worked hard over the summer to get stronger in hopes of staying healthy. The 7-3 Latvian forward has missed 26 games over this first two seasons.

The Knicks have tried to take it easy on Porzingis during training camp and the preseason. He had a busy offseason that included playing for Latvia in the European Championships.

Jeff Hornacek rested Porzingis in Friday’s preseason game at Washington. He’s also pulled him out of some contact parts of practice to give him a break.

The Knicks’ final preseason game is Friday night. They open the regular season Oct. 19 at Oklahoma City against Anthony and the Thunder.