Kristaps Porzingis—citizen of Mongo Nation?

The Knicks star hails from Latvia, but he showed he’s become a true New Yorker on Friday.

While appearing on WFAN with Mike Francesa, Porzingis started his interview with a familiar greeting that’s become a standard among fans of sports radio.

“Before we start, I want to say one thing: Mike, first time, long time,” Porzingis said.

The term “first time, long time” often is said by regular listeners making their first on-air call to a host at WFAN.

Francesa seemed to appreciate the sentiment and wished Porzingis well in his recovery from a few minor injuries that kept him from playing Wednesday in Orlando.

“I’m feeling good, my body’s feeling good, I recovered from the little ankle thing that I had and the elbow is also feeling good,” Porzingis said. “The swelling went down, so I’ll be ready to go tomorrow, probably.”