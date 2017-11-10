This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Kristaps Porzingis to Mike Francesa: ‘First time, long time’

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks reacts after a basket in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 in New York City. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Kristaps Porzingis—citizen of Mongo Nation?

The Knicks star hails from Latvia, but he showed he’s become a true New Yorker on Friday.

While appearing on WFAN with Mike Francesa, Porzingis started his interview with a familiar greeting that’s become a standard among fans of sports radio.

“Before we start, I want to say one thing: Mike, first time, long time,” Porzingis said.

The term “first time, long time” often is said by regular listeners making their first on-air call to a host at WFAN.

Francesa seemed to appreciate the sentiment and wished Porzingis well in his recovery from a few minor injuries that kept him from playing Wednesday in Orlando.

“I’m feeling good, my body’s feeling good, I recovered from the little ankle thing that I had and the elbow is also feeling good,” Porzingis said. “The swelling went down, so I’ll be ready to go tomorrow, probably.”

