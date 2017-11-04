GREENBURGH — It is the most exciting six seconds to happen at Madison Square Garden in years.

Or at least that’s how Kristaps Porzingis’ fourth-quarter block-and-dunk against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night is being portrayed in the hyperbolic, live-in-the-moment world of social media.

Porzingis said he has looked at the video a few times since Friday night and has relived that moment when he brought the Garden to its feet by swatting a Josh Jackson layup in transition, racing up court and then ferociously throwing down a bounce pass from Jared Jack.

“Yeah, I watched it on social media,” Porzingis said after the Knicks practice on Saturday. “I’ve got a lot of people congratulating me, congratulating me for getting the win. That’s the most important.

“I’m just playing my game and those highlights are going to come if I keep paying aggressive and keep playing hard. Most important, it’s about winning games.

The Knicks (4-4) head into Sunday night’s game at the Garden against the Pacers having won four of their last five games. Porzingis, who had 37 points against the Suns, has scored 30 or more six times this season. He currently has the most 30-point games in the league.

In eight games, Porzingis is averaging 29.0 points. That ties him with DeMarcus Cousins for No. 3 on the NBA scoring leader list. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the league with 31 points and LeBron James is averaging 29.1.

Porzingis practiced on a limited basis Saturday because of a sore ankle that he said he tweaked when he was going up for a rebound. Both Porzingis and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek painted the injury as something minor and said that he is expected to play against the Pacers.

After the win over Phoenix, Suns center Tyson Chandler, a former Knick, said that Porzingis has a chance to be the best player in the league.

“Why not?” Hornacek said. “When you’re 7-3 and have the skills that he has and doing it on both sides of the ball. You’re going to be put up as one of the best players in the league. KP has that drive. Not a lot of guys have that drive. If they do, they don’t want to put in the effort in there to get there. He does. He’s worked hard in the summer. He’s so young, he’s going to get better and better.’’

Porzingis said he is encouraged by what he’s seen from the team in its first eight games. Though Knicks fans may have entered the season thinking about getting a lottery pick this year and continuing to build the team, Porzingis has something else in mind

“That’s not how I look at it,” Porzingis said. “We want to win as many games as we can . . . I think we have a good enough team to make the playoffs. I didn’t make the playoffs my first three years. This year if we can do it, it would take a step forward. We want to keep building.”

For now, Porzingis is doing all he can to draw the attention. When asked Saturday about how some were calling his block and dunk the most exciting thing to happen at the Garden in years, Porzingis smiled.

“There’s a lot of exciting stuff going on there outside of basketball,” Porzingis said. “I’m not sure you can say that. That was one of the loudest I’ve heard Madison Square Garden in a long time also from three years.”