The Knicks could have Kristaps Porzingis back in the lineup when the try to end a two-game losing streak Wednesday against Memphis.

Porzingis, who missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle, is being listed as probable for the game at the Garden.

The Knicks’ leading scorer suffered an ugly ankle injury last Wednesday against the Heat that initially seemed like it would keep him out an extended period.

“I knew it was bad because I felt my ankle touching the floor,” Porzingis said after the game. “I think it looked worse than it felt.”

The Knicks have not given an update on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s status, but it seems unlikely he will play Wednesday.

Hardaway has a stress injury in his lower left leg that has kept him out of the last two games. He underwent tests Monday and was still being evaluated, Jeff Hornacek said, before the Knicks were trounced in Indiana, 115-97.