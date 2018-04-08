Frank Ntilikina has had some drives to the basket over the last few games that have shown his growth as a player. But his best move of the season may not have been a basketball one.

The 19-year-old Ntilikina shoved LeBron James during an intense game. James stood in the way of Ntilikina inbounding the ball after a made basket. The rookie, in just his 11th game, let the NBA’s best player, and the rest of the league, know that he wouldn’t be intimidated.

It was a fun night at the Garden. There haven’t been many this season. The Knicks blew a 23-point lead and lost the Nov. 13 game, and many, many more since then.

Guess who’s back?

James returns Monday with an opportunity to throw salt in the Knicks’ wounds — again — in their home finale. It’s the start of a season-ending home-and-home with Cleveland.

It could be Jeff Hornacek’s last home game as Knicks coach. It could be several Knicks’ final home games with the team.

The Knicks (28-52) have clinched a losing record at home for the fifth straight year. They have already surpassed last year’s loss total and are just playing for lottery positioning.

James likely will come into the Garden looking to put on a show. He usually does. But he’s having one of his best seasons, and he takes pleasure in torturing the Knicks and their fans.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Following that November game, James posted on Instagram a picture of himself on the Garden court, accompanied by “You’re welcome” and “#myfavoriteplayground” and called himself the King of New York.

A few days ago, an ad company hung a billboard outside the Garden, daring James to join the Knicks. “King of NY? Prove it,” it reads. James former teammate and close friend Dwyane Wade saw it and said, “Good luck.”

All of this is the backdrop for what could be another James coronation in New York at the Knicks’ expense. He’s 7-0 at MSG since returning to Cleveland four years ago.

The Knicks won’t have Kristaps Porzingis (torn ACL). They may not have Tim Hardaway Jr. (sprained left ankle) or noted James antagonist Enes Kanter (sore back/wrist).

Kanter came to Ntilikina’s defense and rushed at James, getting in his face back in November. Kanter, who has trolled James on Twitter throughout this season, also delivered the quote of the year following that game.

“I don’t care who you are,” Kanter said. “What do you call yourself, King, Queen, Princess, whatever you are. We’re going to fight. Nobody out there is going to punk us.”

If Kanter plays, it could add some interest to a game the Knicks are marketing as “Fan Appreciation Night.” Otherwise all the Knicks fans can hope for is that Ntilikina takes another step in his development.

Ntilikina dazzled the Garden Saturday after twice crossing over Milwaukee big man Thon Maker and scooping in a layup. But those moments have been few and far between from Ntilikina, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft.

The Knicks knew it would take Ntilikina time and that his defense was way ahead of his offense. Midway through the season they started playing him more at shooting guard than point guard, so he’s gone through an additional adjustment.

Ntilikina has the size and length to play shooting guard and eventually guard three positions. But he’s not a great shooter and his first instinct is to pass. In his last two games, he totaled 15 points and 13 assists.

Later this week, Knicks officials will meet with Ntilikina, evaluate his play and give him an offseason plan. The Knicks want him to lift weights and get stronger, play in as many pickup games as possible and in Summer League.

Ntilikina gave an honest evaluation of himself, saying there was “a lot” he could have done better.

“I know I’m far from my full potential as player,” Ntilikina said. “Those kinds of things we work on in the summer to improve. It’s step-by-step. I’m only 19 years old. I have a lot of time until I’m in my prime. I’m going to make sure to work and to not waste my time.”