Enes Kanter mocks LeBron James’ ejection on Twitter

LeBron James was ejected for the first time in his 15-year NBA career on Tuesday.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers has words

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers has words with Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks after James bumped Frank Ntilikina during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 in New York City. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Bobby Wagner  bobby.wagner@newsday.com
After 1,297 career games and 51,147 career minutes, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James was ejected from an NBA game for the first time on Tuesday. James got the boot for using foul language while arguing a non-call with referee Kane Fitzgerald. Apparently the Twitter fingers of Knicks center Enes Kanter, who has been out with lingering back spasms, were feeling just fine.

“King of Cleveland,” Kanter tweeted, sarcastically referring to Fitzgerald.

He included a photo in which he circled Fitzgerald, who was looking away as Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade held James back from arguing more. To tie a bow on his jab, Kanter included the hashtags #HisFavoritePlayground and #StriveForGreatness, plays on two of James’ popular social media markers.

The troll comes two weeks after Kanter and James went face-to-face during the Cavs’ 104-101 win over the Knicks at the Garden on Nov. 13. James had just finished an alley-oop at the basket, and as he turned to run back on defense, he bumped into Knicks rookie guard Frank Ntlikina, who shoved James. Kanter was quick to Ntlikina’s defense, and the two bumped foreheads and exchanged words. Kanter didn’t back down in the postgame press conference.

“I don’t care who you are,” Kanter said. “What do you call yourself, King, Queen, Princess, whatever you are. We’re going to fight. Nobody out there is going to punk us.”

The teams have split the two games they’ve played thus far in 2017, and won’t match up again until April 9 and 11, the final two games of the Knicks’ season.

