In one of the few interviews that he has given since taking over as Knicks president, Leon Rose appeared on the team’s network and was asked how many players he thought would come back from last season’s 21-45 squad that he inherited.

"I think it’s still a little early to call that just because of how much time we have until the draft, until free agency in order to fully evaluate with some of those decisions coming after the draft," he said at the time. "Right now, I look at Mitchell Robinson and RJ [Barrett], two young, core pieces. I look forward to working with Kevin [Knox]. I think he’s just starting to scratch the surface. Frank Ntilikina, given the right circumstances I think can really prosper. And Dennis Smith, that’s a special talent right there. We have some solid veterans, Julius [Randle] coming back."

It seemed like a polite, but unrealistic assessment. These were all leftovers from prior regimes and the Knicks were headed into free agency with a huge cache of salary cap space. But as the flurry of free agent signings and trades rumbled through the NBA when the dust settled on the first 48 hours, all of those holdovers were still in place and the additions were not exactly getting the fans to line up for playoff tickets.

The Knicks had made moves to acquire some future draft picks, but in terms of immediate help what they accumulated were Austin Rivers, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, Ed Davis and brought back Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock and on a two-way contract Theo Pinson. Davis was then flipped to Minnesota in exchange for Omari Spellman, Jacob Evans and a future second-round pick. Add that to the draft day additions of Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Myles Powell and there is little reason to believe the Knicks are rising from the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

While this patient approach, holding onto the salary cap flexibility, can certainly be seen as a valid path with options that likely would not have lifted them to contender status, the Knicks history has shown that there are no assurances that the next free agent chase will be better than the last one.

Already Jayson Tatum, De’Aaron Fox and Donovan Mitchell have agreed to rookie contract extensions that took them out of the running for what seemed like a stellar 2021 free-agent class. So unless Rose has a move up his sleeve - the possibility of a trade for Russell Westbrook is still out there - the Knicks are left to try to piece together a season under new head coach Tom Thibodeau that looks better than the last incarnations.

Rivers and Burks could help provide a bit of shooting for a team that was abysmal from long-range last season - and one that has lost the top five three-point percentage shooters from that team. Noel is an athletic defender who can back up Robinson with a similar skillset. But some of the signings also would seem to block minutes from some of the young players Rose spoke about seeing rise. While Rivers and Burks are both combo guards, the addition of those two and the return of Payton could signal another move on the way to clear up the logjam.