Leon Rose tabs Brock Aller to lead Knicks' strategy, source says

Knicks president Leon Rose watches his team play

Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Leon Rose has been silent since taking over last month as Knicks team president, but he is expected to make his first front office move shortly.

A league source confirmed an SNY.TV report that Brock Aller, who has served as Dan Gilbert’s righthand man in Cleveland with the official title of Senior Director of Basketball Operations, is expected to join the Knicks front office within the next week.

Aller officially joined the Cavs in 2013 after working with Gilbert, the Cavs’ chairman and principal owner, for 10 years. He spent four seasons as the team’s Senior Director, Strategic Planning before being promoted to his current position in July 2017.

While he does not have a title with the Knicks yet, Aller is expected to be a lead strategist and Vice President of Basketball Strategy. Rose replaced Steve Mills as Knicks president, but has not removed any other front office personnel and Aller’s arrival does not mean any imminent departure — although the front office executives that were brought in with general manager Scott Perry have contracts that will expire later this summer.

While Perry’s status remains uncertain, Aller is not expected to be in line for a general manager or assistant general manager role. The Knicks discussions with Aller were reported in the New York Daily News last month, but the team has been in a holding pattern with the season shut down.

