When the dust settled on the free-agent market, nearly every team filling its roster again during the NBA’s version of musical chairs, the contenders could assess their new lineups and make an argument that they were ready for another run at a title. And a few teams - Atlanta, Phoenix and Charlotte for example - could claim that they were on the rise and hopeful of taking their place in the chase.

But the Knicks finished the weekend with a flurry of moves and still found themselves with a roster that just might be worse than the one with which they began last season. That is if you believe that Marcus Morris was the best player on that team and he, along with some experienced hands, are gone.

The argument they could make, one that is hard to debate, is that unlike last summer’s makeover, there were few difference-makers on the market. And the few who were out there were paid beyond the impact they could make on a team starting from zero like the Knicks. Even the most celebrated names out there like Russell Westbrook via trade or Gordon Hayward who commanded four years and $120 million from Charlotte would not likely have lifted the Knicks into the elite levels of the league standings.

So they went with low-cost, short-term deals for players who won’t ruin the locker room and new head coach Tom Thibodeau will try to get the most from them. Like the young players already on the roster, Thibodeau is tasked with helping a player like Omari Spellman realize his potential.

University of Kentucky coach John Calipari, who is close with Rose and William Wesley, spoke Monday and raved about the additions of first-round pick Immanuel Quickley and free agent addition Nerlens Noel, who both played for him (and also for Kenny Payne, who has joined the Knicks as an assistant coach after serving in a similar capacity with Kentucky).

There still could be more moves to come, either before the season begins or before the trade deadline. Team president Leon Rose and his front office did not lock the team into onerous contracts and if a disgruntled player wants out -- or an unhappy team wants to move a star-- the Knicks are in position to strike, able to absorb a large salary into cap space. Right now the team is $8 million under the salary cap floor and approximately $18 million under the salary cap and they do have one guaranteed contract over the limit, which must be resolved before the season.

Could Rose change course if Westbrook’s price comes down? What if the Spurs put DeMar DeRozan and the final season if his contract worth $27 million up for bid?

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I will be watching a lot of Knicks games," Calipari said. "Leon is a dear friend. Wes is a dear friend. Kenny, he’s like my brother. Now you’ve got some of my guys there. Nerlens was a great pickup. Let me tell you why -- it’s time to break through for him. What they’re trying to do, how they’re trying to do it, they’re not trying to do it in a hurry.

"They’ve got a terrific coach, a proven coach, a playoff coach. Now they’ve just got to build within. They’re going to start doing it. The reason I encouraged them with Kenny Payne -- how good can Julius [Randle] be? He’s good. Where can we really go? With Kenny there he’s got one more guy in his corner to help build his confidence, to train him, to push him. Also Kevin Knox … Let’s see how good he can be. That’s why you want a Kenny Payne with you.

"The Knicks are on a different path," he added. "You may not see right away overnight, the results. Listen, it took us a while to get here. It’s going to take a little while to get us where we want to go. … So let this thing play out and in the end I think everybody is going to be pleased."