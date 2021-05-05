The Knicks have agreed to terms with Argentinian point guard Luca Vildoza on a four-year, $13.6 million deal, according to a league source.

The 25-year-old Vildoza, who was playing for Baskonia of the Spanish ACB League, is unlikely to play for the Knicks this season. While he is expected to fly to the United States once he clears immigration, he also must clear his physical with the Knicks as well as the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.

The regular season could be over by the time he crosses those milestones and he would be eligible to play in the postseason if the Knicks opted to use him. The expectation is that Vildoza will not play for the team this season but will be able to work with the coaching staff once he clears all of the processes.

The remaining three years of the deal are non-guaranteed but give the Knicks' staff the chance to see him play under their supervision as well as through the NBA Summer League, training camp and the Olympics.

Vildoza has been a part of Argentina’s national team, which won the Pan American gold medal in 2019 and was runner-up to Spain in the FIBI World Cup the same year. In his latest season with Baskonia he averaged 10.9 points and 3.7 assists, shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Vildoza and his agent, Octagon Sports, negotiated a buyout of his contract with Bakonia before signing with the Knicks. They were able to remove him from the extension he had signed to take him through 2024 with the NBA club.

To make room on the roster, the Knicks reverted Jared Harper to a two-way contract this week after putting him on a 10-day deal earlier to provide him with a financial bonus.

The signing of Vildoza was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.