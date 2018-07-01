The Knicks reached an agreement with their first free agent, coming to terms on a one-year deal to bring back Luke Kornet Sunday

The second-year big man will sign a one-year contract for $1.6 million, a league source said. A stretch power forward/center, Kornet averaged 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 35.4 percent on three-pointers in 20 games with the Knicks.

It’s not the big splash Knicks’ fans hoped for, but the team has been consistent in saying its plan is to sign players to one-year contracts to have maximum salary cap room next summer when Kyrie Irving will be part of a star-studded free-agent class.

The Knicks need a scorer and a power forward as insurance while Kristaps Porzingis recovers from a torn left ACL. Small forward Mario Hezonja is on the Knicks’ radar after the Magic declined his $5.2 million fourth-year option.

Hezonja is a candidate to receive part or all of the $8.6 million midlevel exception the Knicks have to offer free agents. The Athletic reported that the Knicks met with Hezonja after the free-agent negotiation period began at midnight Sunday.

Knicks general manager Scott Perry was part of the Orlando front office when the Magic sleeved Hezonja fifth overall in 2015.

Hezonja has been a disappointment, but he came on at the end of last season for the Magic. The athletic 6-foot-8 Hezonja averaged a career-bests 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

If the Knicks don’t reach a deal with Hezonja, they could try to bring back Michael Beasley.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anthony Tolliver and Amir Johnson are among the other free agents the Knicks have reached out to since the free-agent negotiation period began at midnight Sunday, league sources said. Knicks president Steve Mills, Perry and coach David Fizdale have spoken to Tolliver, a source said.

The Knicks also have the $3.4 million biannual exception to spend in free agency, but they have few roster spots available.

Kornet gives the Knicks 13 players under contract. That number will grow to 15 when draft picks Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson sign. But Trey Burke and Troy Williams have only partially guaranteed deals.

The Knicks also are looking to trade Courntey Lee and Joakim Noah. It’s more likely that Noah will be waived and have his contract stretched later in the summer, which would open another roster spot.

Kornet was signed to a two-way contract last year after he was undrafted out of Vanderbilt, and played much of the season in the G League for the Westchester Knicks.

With Kornet in the fold, it’s unlikely Kyle O’Quinn, who opted out of his contract, will return to the Knicks. The Sixers are among the teams that have reportedly shown interest in O’Quinn.