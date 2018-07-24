Beginning in September, Pepsi products will be sold, distributed and displayed at all Madison Square Garden properties, and inside the Garden itself, the Eighth Floor Concourse will be renamed the Pepsi Concourse, as part of a new partnership between the giant soft drink company and the Madison Square Garden Company, it was announced at a news conference at the Garden Tuesday.

In addition, a new space within the Garden called the Pepsi Fan Deck will be created, and Pepsi will be a big part of the Radio City Music Hall’s Christmas Spectacular and sponsor Jingleball, the rock concert presented during the holidays by radio station Z-100. It’s also possible that players on the Rangers and Knicks may become endorsers of Pepsi’s Gatorade and Mountain Dew brands.

Executives of the two companies, including Garden chairman James Dolan and PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi, got together at the Garden to make the announcement, with former Knicks Larry Johnson and Walt Frazier in attendance, as well as former Rangers Ron Duguay, Adam Graves and Mike Richter, and the Radio City Rockettes. Brooklyn-born, Staten Island-raised singer Bebe Rexha performed a mini-concert at the event.