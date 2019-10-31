BOSTON — It may not have been the first plan of free agency this summer, but at some point the Knicks made Julius Randle and Marcus Morris two of the highest-paid players on the roster and inserted them next to each other in the starting lineup, hopeful that they would carry the team to a far better season than the 17-win struggles of a year ago.

But through the first five games, Morris has struggled with his shot, Randle has turned the ball over at an alarming rate and the result, not surprisingly, is that the Knicks arrive at TD Garden Friday night with a 1-4 record and an ominous feeling that they aren’t all that much better than last year.

Morris, who has been hampered by tendinitis that has him treating his knee when he exits the game, has shot just 28.6 percent in the last four games, averaging 10.5 points and 31 minutes. The last time the Knicks faced Boston, the team he played with the last two seasons, he was just 3-for-9, finishing with 12 points.

Randle has 23 turnovers — including eight in team’s lone win of the season. He did have seven assists Wednesday to go along with 16 points and 10 rebounds, but was distraught after the game, saying, “I’m not honestly feeling great. I’m not playing well. I took a little step forward today, just trying to trust my teammates. I’m not forcing it. But I have a long way to go before I really feel like myself and do what I know I’m capable of.”

Knicks coach David Fizdale shrugged off the self-criticism from Randle and insisted that he remains confident that with time it will improve. To that end, he said that he was keeping the same lineup in place Friday.

“I think the shooting is much more of him — he wants to win so bad, and he’s putting so much on himself to help us win, that I think he’s pressing,” Fizdale said of Morris. “And same with Julius. With all of these guys, a lot of it is their agenda is pure. I’m getting text messages from them at 2, 3 in the morning. ‘Coach, my bad, I’ve got to do this better.’ As a coach it makes you feel good that guys care that much. But I want them to really take that weight off of themselves and understand that it’s a long season and we’ve just got to keep bonding and connecting, and everything will come together.”

If Fizdale sounded confident, it paled in comparison to Morris’s own belief in himself. Now in his ninth season, he was certain that his play would pick up.

“I wouldn’t call it a slump. I would say I was missing,” Morris said. “What have we played, four games in seven days? Tendinitis, [it’s] a little sore. It is what it is. I’m trying to win games. I’ve just been missing. Hey I ain’t worried about it. I’m a pro. I’ve been in the league a long time. My defense, I’ve been locking guys up, playing really well on defense. I’m just not making shots.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I don’t put it all on my shoulders but I do have to lead this team. Obviously, when you start making shots, as good a shooter as I am, I want to make every one. It is what it is. I know it’s not going to last too long. I’ve been in this league for a while so I know how to change it. Get more time in the gym and figure it out.”

And although he said he had nothing but love for the city of Boston and for the Celtics, he did note that the team never even made a phone call to try to keep him this summer.

“I’m very surprised by it,” Morris said. “In this league, I’m one of those guys that always came to work. The relationship I had with everybody I felt I at least deserved that. It’s over with now. I can’t change it. I’m happy where I’m at and leading these guys. I’m excited.”