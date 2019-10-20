GREENBURGH, N.Y. — It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be harsh. And after the first game of the season, it’s going to be over.

That, said Marcus Morris, is the silver lining in the NBA schedule makers having decided to have the Knicks open their season in San Antonio.

Morris is not exactly Mr. Popular among the Spurs faithful, after backing out of an agreement to sign with the team last summer. After Knicks practice Sunday, he said that he expects to be booed by fanss on Wednesday when the Knicks play at the AT&T Center.

“I have no hard feelings. No disrespect toward them,” Morris said. “If I was them, I’d boo me too.”

Morris said “I smiled” when he first saw the schedule and the fact that he would open the season at the AT&T Center after all, albeit in a Knicks uniform. The Knicks play only one game at San Antonio, so he’s happy to get it out of the way.

“In the first game, it’s great," Morris said. "I don’t have to go back there, I don’t have to see it anymore.”

Morris had given San Antonio a verbal commitment in free agency for two years at $20 million. However, he had second thoughts and ended up signing with the Knicks for one season at $15 million. The Spurs, who had traded Davis Bertans to the Wizards in order to clear up enough cap space to bring in Morris, were clearly upset with how things turned out.

Coach Gregg Popovich told reporters on media day that they were “blindsided” by Morris’ reversal, adding that it was “an unfortunate situation that was handled unprofessionally.”

Morris ended up parting ways with his agent Rich Paul after all that went down in free agency. Morris, who averaged 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in his last two seasons with the Celtics, was originally connected to the Clippers where he reportedly turned down a three-year $41 million offer.

Morris, who grew up outside of Philadelphia, said he just felt “that he was made for New York” and wanted to be playing closer to home.

“It’s the grind man, the gritty toughness,” he said. “It’s perfect for guys like myself.”

Morris will be an unrestricted free agent in 2020, so by taking the one-year deal he is betting that the can have a big year this season.

“Everywhere I’ve been I’ve bet on myself,” he said. “Would have bet on myself if I went to San Antonio. I’d still be betting on myself with a one-year deal with that option,” Morris said. “Here, I like what the guys are doing. The confidence I have in upper management, great conversations. I’m all about helping them restart and rebuild and being a leader of a team. I just think this is a great opportunity, I’m closer to home. I just feel like I’m made for New York.”