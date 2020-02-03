CLEVELAND — The Knicks were all together Monday night, one of the rare occasions the entire roster was healthy enough to take the court, including Elfrid Payton who returned after a one-game suspension. But the real action wasn’t taking place between the lines.

It was in the hallways and hotel rooms where Knicks general manager Scott Perry and other executives fielded calls and tried to sort out the next steps for the franchise heading into Thursday’s trade deadline.

This version of the Knicks' rebuild, like most of them over the last two decades, has not taken hold and the franchise's most attractive asset remains flexibility with young players signed to inexpensive deals and veterans with bloated but short-term deals. While rumors are circulating around the NBA because of the big-name talent available, the Knicks hold one of the more enticing pieces in Marcus Morris.

Morris, on a one-year, $15 million contract, has been the Knicks' most consistent player this season, averaging 19.4 points and shooting a career-best 43.8% on three-pointers. With an expiring contract he is just the sort of player that could help a contender. For that reason, as well as the Bird rights that come with him in a deal, he is more valuable to a win-now team than the Knicks, who brought a 14-36 record into Monday’s game against the Cavaliers.

The Knicks have been linked to a number of the big names — D’Angelo Russell of the Warriors was the latest to surface in reports. But with a front office that has as little security as the players on the roster, the permission to deal assets, such as an unprotected first-round pick or young players such as RJ Barrett or Mitchell Robinson, seems a longshot.

One Knicks source said the team is talking to everyone at this time of year and that’s how they get linked to players such as Russell, who signed a four-year, $117 million deal last summer, or say Andre Drummond. But unless it’s clearing cap space and dumping middling assets, the Knicks are unlikely to remove the flexibility that would keep them in the 2021 free-agent market.

The players have tried to dismiss talk of trades, including Morris and Dennis Smith Jr., who both are being shopped and refusing to talk about it. While the Knicks like Morris and reportedly would like to sign him in the summer, they certainly can pick up assets by dealing him now and revisiting it in the summer when he’s a free agent.

The players seemed hopeful, though not optimistic, that this group can stay together past the deadline.

“Yeah, that’d be great,” said Julius Randle, the only one of the Knicks' seven free-agent signings with a guaranteed deal beyond this season, which has brought his name into talks about Drummond, who is expected to opt out of next year’s player option. “But I’m starting to understand the business of basketball, what it is. So you know, you can’t predict what will happen. It would be great, but we’ll see.”

“I can’t control that. So I put no energy into it,” Payton said. “I can’t speak for other players. But me, I literally don’t look at it.

“Obviously, the season didn’t start off how we wanted it, but we’ve shown a lot of signs; especially against good teams, we’ve been right there [with] teams at the top of the conference and things like that. We definitely think we have enough. It’s just about finishing some of those games. I definitely would like to see it through. But like I said, I don’t control those things.”