TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks complete deals with free agents Marcus Morris, Reggie Bullock

Marcus Morris #13 of the Boston Celtics celebrates

Marcus Morris #13 of the Boston Celtics celebrates against the Indiana Pacers in game four of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 21, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

It wasn’t quite the haul that the Knicks expected when they planned how to spend the $70 million in cap space with which they entered the free-agent market, but they finished off their summer spending Tuesday with the announcement that they had completed deals with Marcus Morris and Reggie Bullock.

The two joined five other free-agent acquisitions -- Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Elfrid Payton and Wayne Ellington -- who will try to boost the fortunes of the Knicks, coming off a league-worst 17-65 record. The Knicks also added rookies RJ Barrett and Ignas Brazdeikis and picked up the team option on Damyean Dotson to complete the 15 roster spots.

They also tipped their cap space to the limit. The focus for the Knicks once they failed in the pursuit of stars was to limit the deals to short-term contracts, and all of them except Randle will have a team option for the second season. Randle has two guaranteed years and a third-year option.

That hardly sounds like the fantasy basketball summer that the Knicks hoped for, as they failed to even get a meeting with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or Kawhi Leonard.

“With Reggie and Marcus we are adding two more versatile, hard-nosed and accomplished players to an already improved roster,” Knicks general manager Scott Perry said in a statement. “We value both players’ perimeter shooting ability and their strong presence on the court and in the locker room. We’re excited to have them in New York and are confident they will excel playing for this team under Coach [David] Fizdale.”

Instead, the Knicks added four players who are mainly power forwards -- Randle, Portis, Gibson and Morris. In Payton they acquired a point guard who will be on his fourth team in six seasons and who will try to challenge Dennis Smith Jr. for the starting position. Ellington and Bullock will compete for wing minutes with the two players the Knicks have taken with their lottery picks in the last two drafts, Kevin Knox and Barrett.

Bullock originally agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal, but settled for signing into the Knicks’ room exception, starting at $4.8 million with a team option for the second season. The Knicks balked at the original deal when an undisclosed health issue came up, and it is expected to cause Bullock to miss time this season. But it also conveniently created an opening for Morris to join the Knicks.

Morris had a deal in place with the Spurs for two years and $20 million, but backed out before signing it when the Knicks opened up the cap room to give him a one-year deal worth $14.8 million.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Aroldis Chapman #54 of thek Yankees looks on Boone OK with Chapman throwing more sliders
Allie Long of the United States women's national LI's Long receives new key to NYC from mayor's wife
Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers during the first Wheeler, Mets not worried about shoulder injury
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees follows through on Stanton finally progressing from knee sprain
Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling before a game Sterling didn't call Yankees-Rays on Tuesday night
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius raises his bat before Will power return for Didi Gregorius?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search