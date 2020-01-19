GREENBURGH, NY – It’s the conundrum that affects all teams at one time or another, but seems to be perpetually suited to the Knicks’ situation these last few years: When do you decide to mortgage the present to preserve the future?

It’s something that dominated the conversation last year, when social media and sports pundits rivaled only the U.S. Army in their constant talk of tanks. And, in what increasingly appears to be a lost season, the question has resurfaced, if in a different form. It was highlighted on Saturday, when the bulk of the playing time went to the veterans as young, developing talent took a backseat in the Knicks' 90-87 loss to the 76ers, their eighth in nine games. In a recurring theme, Marcus Morris, Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock each played 34 minutes or more, while the trio of Frank Ntilkina, Allonzo Trier and Kevin Knox combined for 41 total minutes.

Bullock, Morris, Taj Gibson (24 minutes Saturday), and Elfrid Payton (31 minutes) all are either free agents at the end of the year, or face a non-guaranteed contract.

“I think that’s probably the balance for every team,” Mike Miller said, referring to the need to win today while still developing younger talent. “But I really do believe they go hand in hand because as the players are growing and developing and playing better, then you’re going to see the success as it comes to team stuff…Sometimes, it’s through the lessons, the different lessons that we learn and get better.”

The scales, though, tipped in the second half of last year’s season, when David Fizdale and company saw the need to focus more on developing their younger players, eventually even benching Enes Kanter for the likes of Luke Kornet. Asked if the Knicks would repeat that process if they fall further out of contention, Miller demurred.

“Our focus is just how do we get better every day and how is that going to translate to our team having success on a daily basis,” Miller said. “It hasn’t even been a full week [since] we had maybe our best game of the season against Miami. The most complete game is the way I should say that. We played our most complete game less than a week ago. I see us doing a lot of good things…”

“We’re in a tough stretch right now. We knew this month, what the schedule looked like, and there are no excuses and no looking around. We’ve just got to dig a little bit deeper and make a few more plays.”

Currently, that means that Knox is averaging 19.4 minutes during what decidedly has become a sophomore slump, while Trier is averaging 12.3. Both are averaging around 10 minutes less than last season.

“Every team is made up of roles,” Miller said. “If Kevin is playing alongside Marcus and Marcus is rolling and having a really good day, some games, it’s a little tougher for Kevin to get the minutes to get going. We’re very conscious of making sure we do [get him playing time] because he’s been productive with his minutes.”

Notes & quotes: Dennis Smith Jr. (oblique) will remain out for Monday’s game in Cleveland, but will be re-evaluated on Tuesday, Miller said. Smith is “progressing well” and has been taking part in practices, though with limited contact. Smith has not played since Dec. 23.