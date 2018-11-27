DETROIT — Mario Hezonja hasn’t exactly been an offensive threat since the Knicks moved him into the starting lineup.

The shooting forward has started the past five games and totaled only 16 points, including five in a 115-108 loss to the Pistons Tuesday night.

The Knicks are 3-2 with Hezonja starting despite his shooting 25 percent. When asked at the shootaround why he has stuck with the cold-shooting Croatian, coach David Fizdale talked about the advances the 6-8 Hezonja has made on defense.

“He’s really competing defensively. His size at that position has been helping us,” Fizdale said. “But he really has been taking the challenge defensively for us.”

Fizdale credited Tim Hardaway Jr. for going out of his way to make Hezonja feel comfortable playing with the starting unit.

“Timmy did a great job of going to him after we made the decision and really pumped him full of confidence,” Fizdale said. “He said, ‘Oh man let’s make this work.’ He said, ‘You’re our most seasoned three man. Let’s see if we can make this work. We’re going to push you to do a good job for us in that lineup.’ I think it helped Mario to get that from Timmy.”

Hezonja, the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft, struggled to establish himself his first three seasons in Orlando. Though he had multiyear offers from other teams, he chose to come to the Knicks on a one-year contract. Knicks general manager Scott Perry was part of the staff that originally drafted Hezonja in Orlando.

Hardaway said he wanted to make sure Hezonja was comfortable and has long been a fan of his game.

“I told him he has to be focused, man,” he said. “I said you’re coming into a great position; this franchise and this team is going to embrace you. Definitely just want to see you go out and perform. I know you were down but I said listen, Coach is giving everyone an opportunity and I feel like you deserve this opportunity to start.”

“We’re going to help you get through it and get better in all aspects of your game. Overall, you’re a heck of a player — athletic, touch, can shoot. Just bring that focus each and every day and he’s been doing that.”

The person who had been impacted the most by Hezonja getting starts is Damyean Dotson, who entered Tuesday night having not seen a minute of action in four straight games. Dotson, a decent defender who was averaging 10.1 points, started nine straight before he was pulled out of the starting lineup against Oklahoma City on Nov. 14.

Dotson finally came off the bench Tuesday night and made an impact, scoring 17 points and shooting 6-for-8, making all three of his three-point attempts.

“When you got so many guys in that stage of growth, someone is going to take a backseat during pockets of the season,” Fizdale said of Dotson before the game. “None of this is in stone. Every day you have to come back and bring it again and try to take more minutes . . . These guys are going to stay ready and when their opportunities come back up, they’re going to do a good job.”