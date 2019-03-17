TODAY'S PAPER
Mario Hezonja's block of LeBron James seals victory

Knicks third-year forward played good defense by just trying to fatigue the Lakers star.

Mario Hezonja #8 of the Knicks blocks a shot attempt from LeBron James #23 of the Lakers during the final seconds of the game to preserve a victory at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in New York City. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
It came down to one play.

LeBron James, one of the greatest players in the history of the game, had the ball in his hands. And all that stood between him and a win was Mario Hezonja, a third-year player who was seeing his first court time in more than a month.

And most improbably Hezonja came out the winner.

Hezonja blocked a 13-foot runner by James to cap an incredible defensive fourth quarter against one of the hardest covers in the game. And the result was 124-123 Knicks win.

Hezonja, who was mobbed by his teammates afterward, said he had always dreamed of making a game-winning play — he just never thought it would be on defense.

"That’s what I was saying to Scott Perry and Steve Mills after the game,” Hezonja said in reference to the Knicks president and general manager. "I said if you sign me because of this defense, you’re crazy.”

 Hezonja said he has been trying to make himself an indespensible two-way player, because that’s what NBA teams need most in today’s game. Hezonja helped hold James to 4-for-15 shooting in the final quarter.

 “He just missed shots. Don’t get that twisted,” said Hezonja, who sat out the last 12 games with a sore leg. “If you are saying you are the reason he’s missing shots, you are an idiot. Pretty simple.

 “We did a good job of sending him where he doesn’t like to be. If I can say that, because he likes to be everywhere. But yeah, overall good job by the team on playing defense.”

 Hezonja said he first found out he was going to be the main guy on James seconds before he walked onto the court.

 “I felt like he was a guy who could battle LeBron athletically,” coach David Fizdale said. “I thought Mario would be a good matchup on him.”

 Hezonja had maybe only one clear advantage over James, the fact he is 11 years younger. He admitted that he was trying to do everything he could to try to wear him down during the court of the game

 “If I didn’t do that, than I didn’t do a good job,” said Hezonja who 17 points and eight rebounds. I hope I did because I was picking him full court for the entire game . . .  Anytime, he was with the ball, I was trying to get him tired. So if he wasn’t tired, I know he’s a monster and I didn’t do a good job.”

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday.

