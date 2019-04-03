ORLANDO, Fla. — A night on the bench without ever hearing the call to enter the game has become a far more typical occurrence for Mario Hezonja during his season with the Knicks. And the first time the Knicks traveled to Orlando, where he had spent the first three seasons of his career, fighting a bout of food poisoning he never got in the game.

So during a meeting with head coach David Fizdale earlier this season, he received a promise.

“I told him earlier in the season, I said the last game we play against Orlando, no matter where you are in the rotation I promise you I’ll start you,” Fizdale explained Wednesday morning. “Because he wants to come back here and play well and give it a shot. Why not?”

"Why not" is the operative phrase for the Knicks as they shamble through the final games of another lost season. Wednesday night’s game against the Magic provided a reward for Hezonja, who is almost certainly completing his only season in New York. The Knicks took a chance on the former No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. But a free agent at season’s end, he is not the primary target for a franchise with its sights set on stars.

The Knicks have little else to play for, so Fizdale has given a few of his players a chance to shine in cities that mean something to them. He played DeAndre Jordan 34 minutes when the Knicks hosted the Clippers last month.

“Yeah, in a season like this,” Fizdale said. “If you’re really fighting for something playoff seeding and things like that, I wouldn’t be doing things like that. These games count from our development standpoint and us growing. But at the same time if I have an opportunity to reward a guy or give a guy a chance to play major minutes against a team that he previously played for, then I want to do that for him.”

Hezonja appreciated the opportunity, still keeping his home in Orlando and thankful of the way he was treated by the franchise and fans in this city even as the team -- and he -- struggled.

“The reception, I don’t give a damn,” Hezonja said. “But I want to thank them for the first three years. We were like mostly down with many unfortunate circumstances that were happening in the organization and the mess we were. All the times (they were) thinking of me I still have like a lot of messages, a lot of texts on my Twitter feed full of Magic fans. So I want to thank them for their support. Now that I’m on another team, they’re still supporting me and it means a lot to me.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Never (booed). Never. That’s why I truly appreciate their support. . . . I’m really thankful.”

Notes & quotes: With Kadeem Allen left back in New York as he goes through concussion protocol and Dennis Smith Jr. still sidelined with a back problem, the Knicks added Billy Garrett, who spent two years with the Westchester Knicks of the G League. “This is what you work for,” Garrett said. “It’s been a goal of mine my entire life. To get the shot with the organization I started with in the G League level is a good feeling. I spent a lot of time at that level to allow me to develop my game and grow to the NBA level. It’s a dream come true.”