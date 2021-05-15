TODAY'S PAPER
Marv Albert to retire after storied career as announcer

Marv Albert retire? No way. Getty Images /

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Marv Albert will retire after calling the NBA Eastern Conference final, the New York Post reported first on Saturday.

Albert, who will turn 80 next month, is in the final year of his contract and had been expected to leave TNT at the conclusion of this season.

Last week, two people involved in the NBA told Newsday that TNT had begun conducting interviews for a tribute to Albert that will be shown during the conference finals, but that the network said nothing was official yet.

That is likely to change as early as Monday, as TNT prepares for its coverage of the playoffs with Albert as its lead play-by-play man for the last time.

Over a nearly six-decade career, Albert has called a wide variety of sports, including Rangers hockey, but he is most closely associated with basketball, both on Knicks games and the national stage.

He called his first Knicks game as a fill-in for Marty Glickman in 1963. With the Knicks in the playoffs, Albert might get another opportunity to call one or more of their games this spring.

