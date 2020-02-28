Maurice Harkless spent the first half Thursday night in Philadelphia having about as much impact on the game as a fan perched in the stands. He didn’t have a point, a rebound or an assist as the Knicks fell behind by as many as 20 points.

And maybe in a nod to what he has learned — and what he has available to teach the younger players who might still be the future of the next incarnation of the Knicks — he shrugged off the early struggles and hit five three-point field goals in the third quarter, helping the Knicks close the gap before finishing with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists in what would be another loss for the Knicks.

If that provided some lesson of staying with your game, the hard lesson for Harkless was that the wins that came steadily in his time with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers are much harder to come by now.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Harkless said. “We’ve got to play the right way. We’ve got to build good habits. It’s a process. It’s not going to happen overnight. But we have some good pieces here, so we’ve just got to build on that.”

Harkless spent his first three NBA seasons in Orlando with results very much like what he is enduring now with the Knicks, who have lost six straight games and fallen to 17-42. But he spent four years in Portland without a losing season and then was a starter for much of this season with the Clippers, dreaming championship dreams, before being dealt to the Knicks earlier this month.

“I relate to a lot of these guys,” Harkless said. “These guys are willing to listen. It hasn’t been hard. These guys are easy to talk to. I just try to continue to make an impact on these guys as well . . . Whatever situation I’m in I just put my all into it. So I’ve just got to make the most of it and try to make something out of this.”

But the reality is that Harkless, who grew up in Queens and played his college ball at St. John’s, came home but could leave quickly. He is a free agent at season’s end, his expiring contract playing no small part in the Knicks' decision to bring him back in the trade that sent Marcus Morris to the Clippers. While the Knicks have new management coming — Leon Rose is expected to officially take over Sunday as team president — the plan has been to maintain salary-cap flexibility. Six of the free agents signed over the summer have only minimal guarantees for next season.

“We’ve seen him catch fire,” said Elfrid Payton, one of the players who the team will have to make a decision on this summer. “Sometimes guys on other teams don’t get to showcase some of their many talents and they go to another team and they get that chance. I’m excited for Moe. It takes a little time once you’re traded to try to get into a groove with a new team, but I’m excited for what he’s been doing and how he’s been helping us.”

