Former Knicks forward Michael Beasley has agreed to join LeBron James in Los Angeles with the Lakers, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported Beasley signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million.

Beasley, 29, spent just one season with the Knicks, averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 74 games, including 30 starts last season. He provided much-needed scoring for the Knicks after Kristaps Porzingis was lost for the season with a torn ACL in February.

Center Enes Kanter picked up his $18.66-million player option for the 2018-19 season late last month, leaving the Knicks only the $8.6-million midlevel exception and $3.4-million biannual exception to spend on free agents.

The Knicks added former Magic forward Mario Hezonja earlier this month with a one-year, $6.5-million deal. The Knicks gave up part of their $8.6-million midlevel exception to sign him. The Knicks also drafted forward Kevin Knox from Kentucky with the No. 9 overall pick in June’s draft. Knox impressed during the Las Vegas Summer League earlier this month, averaging 21.3 points per game.

Beasley’s signing continues a busy offseason for the Lakers. The Lakers officially signed James earlier this month, re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and added veterans Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee.