Michael Beasley agrees to deal with Lakers, reports say
The 29-year-old forward played in 74 games for the Knicks last season and averaged 13.2 points.
Former Knicks forward Michael Beasley has agreed to join LeBron James in Los Angeles with the Lakers, according to multiple reports.
ESPN reported Beasley signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million.
Beasley, 29, spent just one season with the Knicks, averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 74 games, including 30 starts last season. He provided much-needed scoring for the Knicks after Kristaps Porzingis was lost for the season with a torn ACL in February.
Center Enes Kanter picked up his $18.66-million player option for the 2018-19 season late last month, leaving the Knicks only the $8.6-million midlevel exception and $3.4-million biannual exception to spend on free agents.
The Knicks added former Magic forward Mario Hezonja earlier this month with a one-year, $6.5-million deal. The Knicks gave up part of their $8.6-million midlevel exception to sign him. The Knicks also drafted forward Kevin Knox from Kentucky with the No. 9 overall pick in June’s draft. Knox impressed during the Las Vegas Summer League earlier this month, averaging 21.3 points per game.
Beasley’s signing continues a busy offseason for the Lakers. The Lakers officially signed James earlier this month, re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and added veterans Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee.
