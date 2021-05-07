It might have seemed like Mikal Bridges had a little bit extra to play for when he took the floor at Madison Square Garden on April 26 against the Knicks.

While Chris Paul deservedly got the attention when he buried three shots in the final 90 seconds — each with an increasing degree of difficultly — to finish off a 118-110 win over the Knicks, ending their win streak at nine games, Bridges had done just as much to put the Suns in position for the victory.

Bridges had 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting, and added four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a number of highlights. He buried a pair of three-pointers late in the third quarter to push the Suns in front after they trailed by as many as 15 and then added a three and a driving dunk late in the game to put the Suns ahead to stay.

But he dismissed any notion that there was an ulterior motive driving him that night.

"No, just another game, the next game," Bridges said after the Suns’ morning shootaround Friday before their game against the Knicks. "I love MSG though, been in the area a lot, probably more games than any other arena besides our home arena in college. So I just love playing there. But nah, just another game for us that we had to win against a really good team, stepping up in the moment and playing hard."

If Bridges holds any sort of animosity it would most likely be directed at the team that drafted him in 2018 and traded him that night, the Philadelphia 76ers. His hometown team, the 76ers employed his mother, Tyneeha Rivers, who served as the vice president of human resources for Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, which owns the 76ers.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When he was selected No. 10 overall out of Villanova, ESPN interviewed his mom as part of its draft coverage and she spoke of how amazing it was, ending her interview by shouting, "Go Sixers."

But shortly after the pick was made and the interviews were complete, the Sixers sent Bridges to the Suns for the No. 16 pick, Zhaire Smith, and the Miami Heat’s unprotected 2021 first-round pick.

It is the Knicks fans who likely hold the biggest grudge for what happened that night. Bridges has turned out, as expected, coming out of national champion Villanova along with three teammates in the draft, to be a reliable two-way player, scoring 13.4 points per game while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc, and providing solid defense to anchor the 47-19 Suns.

The Knicks passed on Bridges and instead took Kevin Knox one spot ahead of the Sixers' pick at No. 9 overall. While Knox was expected to be a project at that time, just 18 years old on the day of the draft, to this point he has accumulated a -2.6 in Value Over Replacement Player — the worst of any player in the 2018 draft. Bridges holds a 4.4 VORP, fourth in the draft behind only Luka Doncic (13.6), Trae Young (6.8) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (4.8)

Bridges played 41 minutes that night in New York while Knox never got in the game. He’s played just 98 minutes total in the Knicks' last 46 games.

If Bridges doesn't hold any hard feelings toward the Knicks for passing on him, he does hold admiration for what they’ve accomplished — even if he helped end the win streak.

"Yeah, they’re a really good team," Bridges said. "Really well coached, defend really well, and on the offensive end they’re playing unbelievable. They’re talented. They’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing. A lot of credit to them because they got the guys that are going to put in the work, play hard for their coaches and teammates, and that’s what they’re doing."