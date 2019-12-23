Frank Ntilikina may have to start making himself a little more comfortable on that Knicks bench.

Ntilikina, who went into the weekend having started 23 of the Knicks previous 24 games at point guard, ceded his spot to Elfrid Payton for the second game in a row Monday. And though interim coach Mike Miller won’t outright say that Payton is his new point, it’s clear Payton has earned his stamp of approval.

“We were just looking at what we needed game by game,” said Miller, who’s been hesitant to change things up all that much since David Fizdale’s firing. “We wanted to give [Payton] a start and see how things look that way.”

Miller had said previously that he liked the way that Payton shared the ball and triggered the offense. “He’s helping other people,” Miller told reporters after Saturday’s loss to the Bucks, Payton’s other previous start.

The numbers hold that up. Payton, who has played in only 14 games because of a hamstring injury, had 10 assists and five rebounds in his start against the Bucks, and, going into Monday, has averaged 6.2 assists in the nine games since his return. He’s also averaging 7.7 points a little more than one turnover a game during that span. Ntilikina, meanwhile, came into Monday averaging 5.8 points and 2.9 assists.

Knox's 'D' improves

Miller said he’s seen definitive improvement in Kevin Knox’s defense — something, he said, that will earn the 2018 lottery pick more playing time. Knox had two steals and three blocks against the Bucks Saturday, and has seen his playing time increase to 20 minutes or more in the previous four games.

“We just go back to two recent games — he had some high-level defensive plays in those games,” Miller said. “We’re seeing him be much more aggressive to the rim, challenging plays, challenging shots, he’s playing more aggressive on the offensive end, driving the ball, taking it into traffic, attempting to go over people, which is a good thing he has. He has those abilities, he’s using those abilities and we want him to be aggressive.”

Knick nacks

Fizdale’s resting days are over. After being fired earlier this month, Fizdale will be rejoining ESPN as an NBA analyst, according to a report on SNY, which cited sources. Fizdale worked for the network before becoming the Knicks coach . . . Taj Gibson (illness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (Achilles) did not play.