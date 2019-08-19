The Knicks announced on Monday afternoon that they have added Mike Miller to their coaching staff.

Miller has spent the past four seasons as coach of the Westchester Knicks, the franchise's NBA G League affiliate.

Miller, 55, was 108-92 with the Westchester Knicks, including a franchise-record 32 wins during the 2017-18 season. The Westchester Knicks also had best record in the Eastern Conference and won the Atlantic Division title for the first time in team history in 2017-18. Miller was named the G League coach of the year that season.

“Mike is an accomplished and respected coach who has been an integral member of the Knicks family the last four years with Westchester,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said in a statement. “Mike is a great addition to the staff, a relentless worker who shares our approach to the game with an expertise in player development.”

Before coaching the Westchester Knicks, Miller was an assistant coach for two seasons with the Austin Spurs, the G League affiliate of the Spurs, an assistant at UC Riverside in 2012-13, head coach at Eastern Illinois from 2005-12, and an assistant coach at Kansas State (2000-2005). Miller's first head coaching stop was at Texas State from 1994-2000.