Before the season came to a sudden halt, Knicks interim coach Mike Miller was focused solely on the task at hand, oblivious to the news of the growing concern until the NBA addressed it and made changes to the league protocols.

Now that the coronavirus has shut down the season with no plans for resumption yet taking shape, Miller is doing, as you might expect, the same thing.

"We have tried to maintain a routine where we do certain things,’’ Miller said in an appearance on the Knicks’ Twitter account. “Certainly exercise is a part of that every day. Having a chance to touch base with our players, We actually have stayed pretty busy with that.

“Our staff is in communication daily. Between all our coaches and our staff we’ve done a good job of making sure throughout the week our players hear from us almost on a daily basis — from the training staff, our performance staff, our support staff and our medical staff. They have been very well connected with us to make sure everyone is safe.”

Miller took over as Knicks coach on Dec. 7, just 22 games into his first season on the NBA level after serving as the coach of the team’s G League affiliate. After a 4-18 start to the season with head coach David Fizdale, the Knicks went 17-27 under Miller, but he has remained with the interim title.

Leon Rose officially took over as team president March 2, but just six games later the season was suspended. What Rose is thinking of Miller’s status remains a mystery as the new team president has yet to speak publicly. Miller is not expected to remain the head coach with Rose given the clean slate to bring in his own people.

In limbo, Miller has been doing basically what he did during the season -- immersing himself in film and readying for the next game, whenever that may be.

“Outside of [the communication with players], I’ve been watching a lot of videotape of our team,’’ Miller said. “The different phases, from the offense to the defense and the situations we’ve been in. We’ve had a chance to evaluate things and really take a good look at it."