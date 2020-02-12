The Knicks have stumbled into the All-Star break, both on the court and off of it.

At the Garden on Wednesday night they followed a solid first half performance with a sloppy second half in what became an 114-96 loss to the Wizards. The Knicks’ four-point halftime lead vanished as the Wizards shot 57 percent in the third quarter to go up by four and then Washington buried the foul-prone Knicks in a hail of free throws.

This chaos on the court only seemed appropriate amid the seeming dysfunction off the court. The game was played against the backdrop of a suggested coaching change that might make the final 27 games for the club and interim head coach Mike Miller even more meaningless than they already might be.

Washington pulled away with free throws — 11 of 14 in the fourth quarter — due in large part to technical fouls on Bobby Portis and Elfrid Payton.

Julius Randle had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Payton had 19 points and RJ Barrett had 16 points for the Knicks, whose 17-38 record in the third worst in the Eastern Conference. Bradley Beal had 30 points to pace the Wizards.

Miller has improved the team after inheriting the 4-18 squad after David Fizdale was let go. The defense has been better and there was a four-game winning streak that ended Sunday. But Miller may not have a shot to earn the removal of ‘interim’ from his title.

Steve Stoute, the Knicks’ new branding consultant, said in an ESPN television appearance on Tuesday that the organization would be bringing in a new coach with an eye toward developing its young talent. The remarks left the organization backpedaling and it put out a statement that Stoute is in no way involved with personnel decisions.

Miller said before tip-off Wednesday night that he and Stoute had seen each other at a Knicks charity function Tuesday night and “had a private conversation.” He added that it was the first time they’d met.

Asked how he reacted to hearing that he isn’t likely to have a shot to earn the job in the final 27 games, Miller replied “I found out about it from someone else after the fact and then didn't really have a reaction to it. I’m, you know, locked in and doing what we do here, getting ready for Washington. My job right now is to get this team ready to play my focus is on these players.

While Miller has coached there has been a slew of speculation about who incoming president Leon Rose would consider for the head coaching position. The bevy of names has included former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy, former Bulls and Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau and Kentucky coach John Calipari.

Van Gundy seemed to suggest that Miller get the chance to earn it in an interview Wednesday with SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“Mike Miller, to me, deserves every opportunity to finish this season out and win the job and I think anybody plotting as a coach to try to undermine that opportunity is doing it wrong,” Van Gundy said. “In a coaching situation we should all root for each other to be successful because only the people that have manned the head coaching position understand how hard it is to win any single NBA game. And particularly those teams that are stuck in the middle, it is brutal to win games. I find it unfortunate at times when people start circling, trying to get a job that isn’t even open. Mike Miller deserves all of our support. He’s done a fantastic job.”

Miller coached with Van Gundy this last summer on a USA Basketball squad and seemed grateful for his words.

“I appreciate Jeff for so many things,” Miller said. “We spent two weeks together with the staff. It was a great, great experience. From that time we’ve been able to stay in touch to talk about things. I appreciate that.”