Mike Woodson says he has fond memories of coaching Knicks

Mike Woodson said he looks back on his time as Knicks coach fondly and doesn't like seeing his former players experience as much losing as they have this season.

"I don't wish losing on anyone,'' Woodson said Monday night. "I still have players that I coached on that team that I have a great deal of respect for. I hate to see what they're going through. But I'm in L.A. now.''

Fired last April after the Knicks went 37-45, Woodson landed on his feet, joining a Western Conference power as an assistant to Clippers coach Doc Rivers.

New Knicks president Phil Jackson replaced Woodson -- who went 109-79 with an Atlantic Division title and a playoff series victory -- with first-time coach Derek Fisher. But the Knicks are performing much worse now. They'll take a 5-28 record into Wednesday's game against the Clippers and would have to win better than 65 percent of their remaining games to match last season's record.

Woodson smiled when he was asked if he thinks he's appreciated more now because of the Knicks' struggles. "I don't look at it in that light,'' he said. "Things change, man. You got to deal with the changes. I never looked back. When I look back, I look at good things, fond memories of New York. It's going to always be that way. Now it's time to move on. I'm in Clipperland now.''

Woodson said he spoke to a few players after he was fired and that he will reach out to Carmelo Anthony on Tuesday to see how he's feeling. Anthony has been dealing with knee soreness.

Although Woodson won't dwell on the past, he wishes he still was coaching the Knicks.

"Nobody likes to lose their job, and sure I would have loved to stay in New York, but things change, and those are things you can't control,'' he said. "When I look back on it, it was a great experience. If I'd done great, I'd probably still be there coaching. All I can control is what I do. There are a lot of things in the back of my mind that I wish I could have done differently. But I can't go back and get it, can't do it.''