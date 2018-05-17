Miles Bridges believes he’s a good fit for Knicks

CHICAGO — Michigan State’s Miles Bridges believes he’s made for New York and he can fit in David Fizdale’s system.

Fizdale wants versatile players, who can play multiple positions. Bridges said he doesn’t have a position. He believes he can play anywhere.

“I feel like I can play any position on the floor,” Bridges said at the NBA Draft Combine. “I’m comfortable at every position, I can guard any position.

“I can make plays. I can do whatever Coach wants me to do. I can make plays for my team, I can set a down screen, I can come off a down screen, come off a ball screen. I can guard both sides of the floor and I think that’s really going to help the team.”

The Knicks will select ninth in the June 21 draft. Bridges projects to be a player who will be available when the Knicks pick.

Villanova’s Mikal Bridges might be a better fit. He’s definitely a better shooter. But Miles Bridges is on the Knicks’ radar. A wing player is an area of need and Bridges can play both forward spots. He said he will interview with the Knicks Friday.

Bridges measured at 6-7 ½ and had a 9 ½-foot wingspan. An explosive leaper, Bridges weighs 220 pounds, about 20 pounds lighter since the college season ended. He said he wants to stay at that weight.

“I just feel quicker, I feel more explosive at 220,” Bridges said. “I feel like this is a good weight to play at.”

Among the players the Knicks already have met with are Alabama guard Collin Sexton and Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. The versatile forward said he enjoyed talking to Fizdale and “vibed with him real well.”

Porter was projected to be a top five pick. But back surgery limited him to just three games this season. If he falls to the Knicks, Porter said they would be getting the best player in the draft.

“I played against all these guys,” Porter said. “They obviously got better and they’re all great players — I’m not taking anything away from them — that’s just how I feel. Everybody will realize that soon.”