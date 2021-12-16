HOUSTON — The Knicks already arrived in Houston shorthanded and struggling and got more bad news Thursday morning when Kevin Knox was placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols, pushing the total to four players sidelined by the COVID policy.

Shorthanded and struggling it didn’t portend a big night on the road for the Knicks. But it has seemed as if every player lost has led to an opportunity for another. Quentin Grimes stepping in for RJ Barrett. Then Knox picking up some of the minutes that Grimes had. And now, with four players sidelined, Miles McBride got his chance Thursday in Houston.

The rookie, who has seen limited minutes this season, provided a huge burst of energy off the bench for a team in need for it in the first half. And then when Derrick Rose was ruled out for the second half after struggling through 12 minutes with a sore right ankle, McBride was elevated to start the second half. And he delivered, helping the Knicks to a much-needed 116-103 win over the Rockets.

McBride had played just 12 minutes this season in total before Tuesday when he was on the floor for 20 minutes. On this night, he not only played 36 minutes, but never left the floor in the second half, finishing with 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting, handed out nine assists and picked up four steals.

Evan Fournier had 2 points and Julius Randle added 19, but it was the young backcourt off the bench of McBride and Immanuel Quickley who carried the day. And even when it didn’t go exactly right, missing on an attempt to soar in for a one-handed follow jam, he got a kickoff and found Quickley for a three-point field goal that gave the Knicks a 15-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. McBride stood in the lane for a moment and pumped his fist as if the bucket was his.

The duo combined for a high-energy backcourt in the second half with Quickley scoring 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Robinson also came off the bench for 17 points - hitting all eight of his field goal attempts - and nine rebounds in 30 minutes.

The Knicks led by as many as 17 in the first half. But the Rockets, one night after losing by 35 points in Cleveland, a game they were down by 45, fought back and closed the deficit to six by halftime. And in the third quarter with 4:41 left, they tied it up on a tough bucket in the paint by Daniel Theis and took the lead, 74-72, on the next trip when Josh Christopher stole the ball from Immanuel Quickley and went the distance for a layup.

The Knicks took a 57-51 lead into halftime with Randle leading the way with 15 points. But it was McBride who was the difference-maker, not only scoring 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting - including a pair of three-point field goals and one end-to-end burst when he picked up a steal and went right at the rim with a pair of Houston defenders in front of him, converting the layup and drawing a foul. More important, the hard-nosed rookie picked up three steals and was tenaciously battling against the likes of Eric Gordon.

The emergence came with the Knicks seeking a way through the same sort of COVID crisis that is running rampant through the league right. now. The surge in positive tests has hit the NBA hard, and the Knicks hardly are the only team affected or the team most affected. The Chicago Bulls recently had 10 players in the health and safety protocols and the Nets currently have seven in the protocols.

But for the Knicks, with seven losses in their last eight games entering Thursday, what might be as bad as the absence of the four players is that the NBA guidelines for teams suffering these outbreaks has caused them to basically halt work outside of the games.

The Knicks were unable to practice Wednesday and had to cancel the morning shootaround Thursday with the league restricting the ability to gather players together. The requirement is for teams to return lab-based PCR tests in the morning before gathering as a team, and the timing of those tests makes a morning workout or early off-day practice almost impossible.

"The league does a really good job and our medical staff does a great job of making sure we’re following all the guidelines and recommending what we do," coach Tom Thibodeau said. "The medical people are involved with it, so safety comes first. The thing for us is whether we’re going to a shootaround at the arena or doing a walkthrough in the ballroom or watching film with restrictions, whatever it is, you have to be good at all those things. That’s part of all this. Whatever the guidelines are, we’re going to follow them and get ready to the best of our abilities."