After suffering a sprained left ankle Sunday afternoon Mitchell Robinson was a late scratch Monday in Cleveland.

This marked just the fifth game that Robinson has missed this season after playing in just 31 games last season with a broken hand and then a broken foot. Nerlens Noel, who returned to action Sunday, moved into the starting lineup.

"It was good to see him out there," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Noel. "You know, obviously, he's made his mark with his defense and his rim protection, but he’s just a veteran knowing how to move to the right spots and stuff. So I thought overall, he played very well for the amount of time that he's been out."

For Robinson, who tweeted after Sunday’s game, "I’m all good, just a little tweak." Thibodeau felt that it’s surprising given his style of play — mostly airborne — it doesn’t happen more.

"Yeah, I mean, it's, it's surprising it doesn't happen more often where you guys are stepping on ankles and that sort of thing," Thibodeau said. "But you just got to keep playing. That's the thing and we're fortunate we have that good quality depth at that position with what Taj [Gibson] gives us and of course with Jericho [Sims] as well."

Kemba returns

Kemba Walker was back in the starting lineup Monday after sitting out Sunday — perhaps a hint of what is to come with Walker returning to a format of sitting one game in back-to-back sets as he did last season. But his return pushed Alec Burks back to the bench and could mean a lack of opportunity for newcomer Cam Reddish.

"Right now we have everyone pretty much healthy on the perimeter," Thibodeau said. "Of course, we’re waiting for Derrick [Rose]. But we mentioned this before, you can't have enough wings so it'll sort itself out as we go along."