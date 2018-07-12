While much of the talk surrounding the Knicks this summer has been about first-round pick Kevin Knox, it was a second-round pick who stood out on Thursday.

Mitchell Robinson had 17 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks in the Knicks’ 82-75 loss to Boston in a Las Vegas Summer League first-round playoff game.

The 7-1 Robinson, who did not play basketball in college, was selected by the Knicks in the second round, the 36th overall in this year’s draft.

Knox, who entered the game tied for second in the summer league at 23.3 points per game, finished with 20 points but shot only 5-for-20 from the field. He had four rebounds, three assists and five turnovers. Allonzo Trier, an undrafted free agent out of Arizona, had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Knicks.

Semi Ojeleye had 21 points and six rebounds to lead Boston (3-1) which led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter. The Knicks (1-3) closed within 74-70 with about three minutes remaining in the game, but the Celtics scored 12 of the game’s final 17 points.

Jabari Bird added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, which faces Miami in a second-round game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Musa signs with Nets. Dzanan Musa, who was selected by the Nets with the No. 29 pick in the NBA Draft, became the last of 30 first-round picks to sign his rookie contract, the team announced on Thursday. Based on the rookie scale, which has a degree of flexibility, Musa’s four-year deal likely starts at $1.63 million and totals $9.15 million, but only the first two years are guaranteed.

Before the deal could be signed by Musa, who is in Las Vegas working out with the Nets’ Summer League team, the buyout with his European club team, Cedevita Zagreb of Croatia A1, had to be completed.

Musa is a 6-9 wing from Bosnia and Herzegovina, who averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.5 minutes per game last season. He was named MVP of the U16 European Championship in 2015 when he led Bosnia to its first FIBA title.