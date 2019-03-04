SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Knicks shuffled the starting lineup again Monday against the Kings, pulling veteran Lance Thomas and inserting Luke Kornet. But Knicks’ coach David Fizdale resisted putting the player into the starting five who has been more consistent than anyone else of late — Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson started 12 games earlier this season and most common trait from the energetic rookie was constant foul trouble. In the last three of those starts he averaged just 17 minutes while picking up 5, 5 and 4 fouls. While he has come off the bench since those games in November, he has picked up his play, averaging 28.3 minutes per game over the last four games, scoring in double figures in each of them, reaching double figures in rebounds in three of them and adding 4.25 blocked shots per game.

“Yeah, we thought about it,” Fizdale said. “But he’s in such a good groove right now, it’s like why mess with it? Keep him where he’s still playing good minutes and getting better every game. I’m not ready to throw him right there. He’s had about a month of good basketball. I figure let’s keep him in a good rhythm and playing well.

“I just like his rhythm right now. Why mess with it? Because the risk is the foul trouble. If you do throw him in there I’d be pretty teed off at myself the first game I throw him in there, he gets two and I’ve got to sit him for a bunch of minutes. I want to keep the kid feeling good and in a good rhythm. It allows me to do some different stuff with him in the second half. When he’s playing well I can play him more minutes. I can even start him in the second half like I did one game at home. But it gives me a lot of flexibility without risking him.”

Jordan misses his fifth game in row

DeAndre Jordan missed his fifth straight game with a sprained left ankle. Fizdale said he is progressing and he is hopeful that Jordan can play Wednesday in Phoenix.