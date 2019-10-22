GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Center Mitchell Robinson sprained his ankle on Monday and is questionable for the Knicks' season opener at San Antonio on Wednesday night, coach David Fizdale announced on Tuesday.

Fizdale said Robinson suffered the injury going for an offensive rebound in practice.

Taj Gibson is also questionable with a calf injury.

Fizdale said he hadn’t decided on a starting point guard from among Dennis Smith Jr., Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina and won’t announce his opening night lineup until Wednesday.