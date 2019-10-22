TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
59° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballKnicks

Mitchell Robinson questionable for Knicks' opener with sprained ankle

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson reaches for the ball

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson reaches for the ball during a training camp practice at the MSG Training Center on Oct. 1, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Center Mitchell Robinson sprained his ankle on Monday and is questionable for the Knicks' season opener at San Antonio on Wednesday night, coach David Fizdale announced on Tuesday.

Fizdale said Robinson suffered the injury going for an offensive rebound in practice.

Taj Gibson is also questionable with a calf injury.

Fizdale said he hadn’t decided on a starting point guard from among Dennis Smith Jr., Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina and won’t announce his opening night lineup until Wednesday.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for NBA season preview 2019: The East
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold face significant pressure throughout Grading the Jets: F-minus for offense
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots throws Jets Q&A: Was a quarterback change contemplated? 
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) loses Glauber: Can Darnold put horror show behind him?
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts Darnold, Jets embarrassed in loss to Patriots
Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) moves past a LeVert's work ethic setting him up for stardom
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search