HOUSTON — When the Knicks drafted Mitchell Robinson two years ago in the second round, then-coach David Fizdale compared him to Clint Capela. He talked about his raw abilities, his size and length, and added, “Hopefully we can build on that and give him a defined role like a Capela-type of guy.”

And while Robinson is fulfilling that potential, becoming one of the best shot blockers in the NBA as a rookie and continuing to add to his game, there is a strange shift in the thinking.

Robinson arrived in Houston Monday night to face the Rockets, but Capela is gone, having been traded away as the Rockets decided that a traditional big man is obsolete. They are not alone as the Detroit Pistons gave away Andre Drummond for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick at the trade deadline to unload the center's contract.

“I don’t know why they would do it but they did it,” Robinson said when asked if he was surprised to see the Rockets trade Capela and opt for a lineup that includes 6-5 P.J. Tucker at center. “That’s their business. I’m with the Knicks, not the Rockets.

“I don’t think [it is a trend]. I think it just happens. I don’t know. [Houston] just doesn’t have bigs. Everyone else has one. That’s just how they like to play with all the guards.”

The Knicks certainly hope that Robinson is correct as he has been one of the few bright lights in their rebuild, a second-round pick in 2018 who never played a college game and has begun to show the potential that prompted the Knicks to take a chance on him. He has added muscle to his once-spindly frame, jumping 10 pounds since the start of the season — he said it is five pounds of muscle.

While he has still been coming off the bench this season behind veteran Taj Gibson, Robinson is averaging 22.5 minutes per game and leading the NBA in field goal percentage at 73.1 percent. But the Knicks have praised him not just for the shots he makes, but for the threat he is on both ends of the court. He is creating opportunities offensively for others and adding a threatening defense on the other end.

“I think Mitch is an elite roller,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “He has established himself offensively. He’s an elite level because of the things he can do, not only his physical abilities, but he really executes the fundamentals of setting those screens and rolling out, getting to areas. Capela is a good roller as well, so I can see where people would make comparisons. They have some similarities and some differences in there. But I think you look at guys that are really good rollers and they’re put into a category.

“He’s very important. One thing, too, that we look at and that I’ve heard people, even commentators on NBA games talk about: He’s a high energy guy. That’s a skill. He can play at high energy now. He’s matured and grown more, extended those minutes where he is impacting the game at a high level.”

In Houston's small ball move — at least without Capela — they have won seven of their last nine games entering Monday’s contest.

“Height, we’d like everybody to be seven-feet, but we don’t have that luxury,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters Sunday. “We need skill players on the perimeter that help Russell [Westbrook] and James [Harden] maximize what they do and what they do is a lot. If we can maximize it, we got as good a shot as anybody to win it.”

Miller believes the Rockets know what they're doing. “If we’re talking about the Rockets, there’s nobody that knows their strengths and weaknesses better than they do,” Miller said. “They made the moves that they thought helped them the most, short term, long term. That’s what they’ve done. They’ve been very effective with what they’re doing.”