Filled with potential, Mitchell Robinson has barely touched the ceiling that some scouts and executives around the league project for him. As he heads into his third season, Robinson seems to be in a perfect place to take a step forward, handed a coach here for the long haul who stresses defense and accountability.

And maybe it is the lesson of accountability that have placed Robinson on the bench to start the first two games of the preseason. In the starting lineup instead is veteran Nerlens Noel who was signed to a low-cost, low-risk contract two weeks ago.

For the rebuilding Knicks, Robinson is pointed to as a building block. But under new head coach Tom Thibodeau even on a season set with low expectations, Robinson and the other young Knicks are learning that they will have to earn anything they get.

Robinson started just six games last season as the Knicks went through two head coaches and the starting role went to veteran Taj Gibson to help Robinson avoid quick foul trouble.

Robinson said that he doesn’t see the role this time as a slight and will be content either starting or coming off the bench behind Noel.

"It is what it is," he said. "I’m going to go out there and play hard. I really don’t mind starting or don’t mind not starting. I don’t have hurt feelings. I’m just going to go out there and just be the best me.

"As long as I can go out there and help my teammates I really don’t care if I start or not. It’s early. It is what it is. I’m not going to sit down and pout about it. I’m not going to make a problem or whatever. As long as I get to play my minutes I’m fine with that. I just want to get out there and I want to play."

The complaints that didn’t come from Robinson came mostly from Knicks fans on social media who decried the thought of enduring a losing season with short-term veterans taking minutes from the young core of the team.

But Thibodeau has shown in his career the ability to teach young players well and a willingness to rely on veterans who are still ahead to create a winning opportunity.

"I’m very pleased with how he’s working and progressing," Thibodeau said. "We’re just trying to figure what groups work best together. There’s a lot of similarities between Nerlens and Mitchell. Both are terrific, elite shot blockers, rim protectors and they’re great finishers, put a lot of pressure on the rim. Obviously, Mitchell is a younger guy. He’s got a huge upside. So he’s just got to keep working. We’ll see how it all works out. But he’s a very important part of our team."

What may be most important for Robinson is that he shows progress because he is in the third year of his contract - and on his sixth agent. He has one more season on his rookie deal with the Knicks but the Knicks will have to decide just how much money to commit to him. The affable Robinson said that isn’t part of his thinking right now.

"It might, it might not," he said when asked if starting or not would play into his contract extension. "When the time comes I really don’t think about it that much. But it’s something that you just can’t control. However it comes is just how it comes. I really [am not] thinking of it like that. I just go out there and play."

Notes & quotes: The Knicks went with the same starting lineup for the second game in a row -- Noel, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Elfrid Payton and Alec Burks. Austin Rivers (groin injury) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) were not available.