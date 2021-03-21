Mitchell Robinson had made little effort to hide the progress as he worked his way back toward the Knicks lineup, posting on social media first the news that he had the cast removed from his fractured right hand and then following up Saturday’s practice session by tweeting, "I feel toooooo gooooodddd bro I’m ready."

After more than a month out of action, Robinson was finally ready — as he said — Sunday night with the Knicks facing the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Robinson is available to play, but will be coming off the bench.

"I feel great, first," Robinson said following the Knicks morning shootaround. "Second, I’m still trying to see if I’m going to play or not. I’m not really sure. I’m going to wait until I get down there tonight. I pray that I am, so other than that, that’s really it. But, hopefully, I can."

Robinson believed he would not have to wear any sort of protective brace on the hand although his aggressive play certainly makes him susceptible to injury. He fractured the hand colliding with teammate Julius Randle while trying to block a shot and he still takes a highlight-reel approach to both offense and defense, dunking with force and trying to block any shot he can get near.

"Not that I know of. I don’t think so," he said of wearing a pad or brace. "I mean, because essentially we got the little — what is it? — the plate up in there. It is what it is. You ain’t going to break it, I’m fairly certain. So I mean, I don’t think so."

The Knicks more than managed to survive his absence, posting a 9-6 record in the 15 games he was sidelined while they were only 12-15 when he was injured February 12. Veterans Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson managed to keep the Knicks afloat without him, but the Knicks, still hoping to become a playoff team, certainly were looking forward to getting him back in the lineup.

"It’s going to be a huge difference," Randle said. "We’re going to get rolling once guys get back in the lineup and get healthy and we have a full team. It’s going to be great. For right now, we’ve just got to focus on what we have. Guys that are getting back healthy they’ll do a good job of continuing to get healthy and do what they have to do to get back on the court. But right now what we have is what we have. We have to figure out a way to win games with that.

"First, Nerlens and Taj have done an unbelievable job, just the all-out effort that they have every game, the fight, the little things that they do. Neither of them are worried about scoring or whatever it is. They’re just worried about what they can do to affect the game with winning. And Mitch does the same thing. Mitch is tremendous for our team as far as what he brings on both ends. His defensive capabilities obviously, blocking shots, rebounding, running the floor, setting screens, creating extra possessions on offense, finishing, all that type of stuff. So getting Mitch back in the lineup [is crucial]."

While Robinson started every game before the injury the Knicks not only have a better record without him, but Noel has averaged more blocked shots per game. Still, Robinson is a more imposing presence at the rim, three inches taller than Noel. Thibodeau said that Robinson would be back in the starting lineup at some point, but didn’t commit to doing it from the first day.

"I want to see how that goes," Thibodeau said Saturday. "There’s great versatility there. Eventually, he’ll get back to starting, whether that happens right away or down the road. I’m comfortable with both guys in that role. And I’m really comfortable with Taj as well. That gives us great depth at that position."