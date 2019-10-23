SAN ANTONIO — While the Knicks were still juggling their plans for a starting lineup, one decision was made for them as Mitchell Robinson was ruled out for Wednesday’s season opener against the Spurs.

Robinson came down awkwardly in practice Monday, suffering a sprained right ankle. The team determined in the morning that he was not available for the game.

“I’m very disappointed,” Robinson said. “This is the first game of the season and I really wanted to play, but accidents happen. [It was on] an offensive rebound. I didn’t get it and I just came down wrong. I didn’t know how high I was.”

Robinson has been wearing a protective boot, but was in sneakers Wednesday morning. He wasn’t saying when he would be ready to play.

“That’s a question you will have to ask the trainers,” he said. “If it was up to me I would, but you have to ask the trainers. It’s all the trainers' decision. When they say I can come back is when I can come back.”

Roster filled

The Knicks filled the last vacant spot on the roster Wednesday by signing Ivan Rabb to a two-way contract. Rabb was waived last week by the Memphis Grizzlies after spending two seasons with the team, including playing briefly under Knicks coach David Fizdale.

The 6-10 forward averaged 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 85 games with the Grizzlies.

Fizdale coached the Grizzlies through the first 19 games of the 2017-18 season and Rabb appeared in just one game in that time, but he did go on to play regularly for the team later in the season and again last year.

“Good kid. Hard worker. Really skilled big,” Fizdale said. “Rebounds the ball well. High IQ player. It’ll be good to get back with him and see if we can develop him.”

The Knicks had originally planned to bring in rookie Kris Wilkes from UCLA, but he was removed from the summer league roster and never joined the team.

“He got ill. He came down with a serious illness,” Fizdale said. “I don’t know what it was but it was pretty severe. So right now we’re not going down that road.”