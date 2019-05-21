There were few wins on the court for the Knicks this season, but the team can lay claim to one victory after Mitchell Robinson was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie second team Tuesday.

Robinson, one of three Knicks rookies with prominent roles as the team went with a youth movement in a 17-65 season, was the Knicks' lone representative on the squad. Kevin Knox, who was selected No. 9 overall last summer and was the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in December, was left off the team, as was undrafted free agent Allonzo Trier.

“It feels great,” Robinson said. “I was the 36th pick. My hard work paid off. The Knicks believe in me and have helped me become a better player.”

Robinson was named on three first-team ballots and 71 second-team ballots. Knox ranked 12th in the voting with 22 second-team votes. Trier had 10 second-team votes, finishing 15th in the balloting.

Robinson, who started 19 games, finished first among rookies and second overall in blocked shots per game (behind Indiana’s Myles Turner) with 2.44. He set a new franchise rookie record with 161 blocked shots, shattering the record of 134 set by Kristaps Porzingis, and his 2.44 blocked shots per game surpassed Patrick Ewing’s rookie mark of 2.06 per game. He also led all rookies in field-goal percentage (69.4 percent).

Robinson was selected by the Knicks in the second round, No. 36 overall, after spending the prior year in limbo. He was a top 10 recruit, and a McDonald’s All-American bound for Western Kentucky. But he left the program in July before his freshman year began, visited other schools and then re-enrolled at WKU before opting to skip the season completely and train for the draft. It certainly dropped his draft status, allowing the Knicks to grab him with their second pick.

Robinson, who went from a shy 20-year-old in training camp to one of the loudest voices in the locker room, said of his highlight this season, “My first double-double because it was against DeAndre [Jordan, before he was traded from Dallas to the Knicks]. I remind him of that every day.”

