Mitchell Robinson has put out his cries on social media before about his belief in his ability to expand his offensive arsenal, displaying videos of him on a practice court handling the ball and most often, tossing in three-point field goals.

But when he tweeted what seemed like a similar call right after Tuesday’s loss in Utah, "One day they’ll let me play, 100," he almost immediately deleted it. And when he finally addressed the tweet Friday morning he offered up an odd explanation, denying he was asking for a bigger role in the Knicks’ offense.

"It was like a personal thing," Robinson said following the Knicks’ morning workout before facing the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. "So I really - At the same time, I don’t even want to talk about that. It’s just something that’s going on in my life. And I’ll leave that alone."

The usually amiable 7-footer wasn’t about to provide any explanation after being unavailable to speak Thursday and then having questions quickly cut off Friday.

If Robinson wasn’t about to explain it, it still seemed simple to understand if he was frustrated. He has improved his defense this season under first-year head coach Tom Thibodeau and the foul trouble that plagued him in his first two seasons has become almost a non-factor - not fouling out once this season so far.

But his offense has remained as it was, limited to slamming in lobs from teammates at the rim or following missed shots. That formula was good enough to convert at 74.2% last year, setting a new NBA record. But with 752 field goal attempts in his career he has yet to try a three-pointer in a game. This season he hasn’t tried a shot outside of 10 feet.

And while traditional post-up big men may be out of style right now, Robinson has faced players who have managed to flourish -- at his expense -- in today’s game. Rudy Gobert put up 18 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots in the win over the Knicks on Tuesday. And Friday, Robinson is tasked with facing Andre Drummond, who has scored 25.5 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the first two meetings with the Knicks this season.

So could that sort of production be what Robinson does even without the expanded arsenal of weapons but more opportunity?

"I know I can defend. I don’t really compare myself to other players," he said. "I mean, I’m worried about our team. Other players, they can talk about whatever they want to talk about. I’m just talking about us as Knicks.

"I kind of like my role. We’re winning games, why change it? Know what I mean? Anything that I could do to help win more would be great, but I just want to keep it consistent. We’re doing pretty good right now so why change?"

Nerlens Noel came into the league with the sort of expectations that Robinson now is trying to live up to, although he did it as a lottery pick while Robinson was a second-round choice.

"Our situations were so different coming in, so I mostly talk to him about what we need to do now on a day-to-day basis," Noel said. "Make sure you’re prepared, make sure you’re taking care of business. Mentality is everything. You come into this thing with the right mentality of getting after it and staying focused, and everything takes care of itself. I’ve seen Mitch has really grown since the first day I saw him walking in the building, even now has been tremendous growth. Every day, just being locked in, and following suit, just making sure your habits and everything is following, I think he’s done a tremendous job."