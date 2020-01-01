Knicks' Mitchell Robinson struggles with fouling

In Mike Miller’s first six games as the Knicks interim head coach one positive had been the long-awaited improvement in staying on the floor by Mitchell Robinson. In those games, he averaged 26.9 minutes per game and just 2.8 fouls per game.

But in the last five games entering Wednesday’s game, Robinson regressed, averaging just 22.9 minutes and committing 4.8 fouls per game. That included fouling out in two of the five games and lasting just 12 minutes and 57 seconds Saturday in Washington with four fouls.

But Wednesday night was a different story. Robinson committed one personal foul and went 11-for-11 shooting and finished with 22 points with eight rebounds.

“He’s really worked at it,” Miller said of his foul troubles. “He’s studied a lot of film. He’s been doing a lot of the drill work that we’ve been doing when we have opportunities to practice. He’s more about keeping his hands back. He has been very disciplined and being more patient, allowing the play to come to him where he is playing to his strengths. He’s done a good job and he’s impacting a lot of games for us.”

Bullock is back

After missing the first 33 games of the season, Reggie Bullock made his Knicks debut Wednesday. Bullock had been sidelined while rehabilitating from offseason surgery to repair a cervical disc herniation.

Bullock made his first appearance with 3:52 remaining in the first quarter. He shot 3-for-5 on three-pointers in the game and finished with 11 points.

“I think with what we’ve seen and the type of player he is, I think he’s going to add to both sides of the ball,” Miller said. “I think defensively with his length, he’s a high basketball IQ guy, he’s athletic enough he can cover multiple positions. So I think, defensively he really is going to be able to help us. And then offensively, he’s been a shot-maker. He’s been a guy that stretches the floor. Again he’s a high IQ guy that is going to be capable of adding to our offense and adding another guy out there shooting it that finds other people and stretches the floor and opens it up.”

The debut of Bullock does makes it a crowd at the wing for the Knicks. With RJ Barrett and Marcus Morris starting, the Knicks have Damyean Dotson, Bullock, Wayne Ellington and Allonzo Trier behind them.

“We have guys we really have faith in and know can play,” Miller said. “What we’ve got to do now is what the game dictates, to be able to find the rhythm for the guys where they can perform.”

Out of action

Dennis Smith Jr. was unavailable for the third straight game with an oblique strain. While Miller believed he was making progress he couldn’t project if Smith would be available on the upcoming West Coast trip. “It’s hard to say,” Miller said. “Right now we’re just approaching it day to day. He did get some practice in so it’s moving. He is working his way back.’’