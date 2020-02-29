Before the game began, Mike Miller explained why he was keeping Mitchell Robinson in a reserve role, insisting that Robinson was playing the best ball of his brief NBA career in that assignment.

And his decision seemed to be backed up when Taj Gibson, the 34-year-old starting center, scored the Knicks first seven points to help them jump out to an early lead. But then Robinson came off the bench and began to dunk everything within reach.

The Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls, 125-115, to snap a six-game losing streak and are 18-42 as they run down another lost season. Gibson and Robinson played well in their roles, but it did little to explain why the Knicks are still putting an aging veteran, who could be set loose after this season, in the starting lineup over one of players who could be a part of the future.

Robinson had a career-best 23 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes. With the Knicks clinging to a lead down the stretch Robinson came off the bench with 2:42 remaining to help close the game alongside the four other starters, bringing the crowd to it’s feet with a reverse dunk of a lob and then eliciting MVP chants when he scored in the final minute. Gibson had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Julius Randle had 22 points and 10 rebounds and RJ Barrett added 19 points as the Knicks (18-42) ended a six-game skid. The Bulls (20-40) were led by Zach LaVine with 26 points.

A decision of starting Robinson or Gibson likely won’t be Miller’s to make much longer with the interim coach not expected to be kept in place after this season and it won’t even be the current front office’s choice since Leon Rose is on his way to run the team.

While fans and media may question the move, the one person who does not seem concerned with whether he comes off the bench or starts is Robinson.

“Starting, not starting, it doesn’t really matter to me,” Robinson said. “I’m just here to play, play hard, help my teammates out. If I start the game, cool. If I don’t, oh well, I’m not going to cry about it. But I’m, still going to go out there and play hard.”

Robinson credited Gibson for his improved play, noting that the veteran has been in his ear, telling him to remain more focused at all times. Gibson has willingly taken on a mentoring role.

“As far as his mentality approaching the game, like I told him before the game, take it personal,” Gibson said. “These guys are around your age. You’re going to see them for years. Every game is a battle, every game is a test. Step up to the test. He didn’t let up. He was focused and in tune. That’s what I love about him. He understands the importance of getting better, how serious you have to take this game on a night to night basis.”

Robinson credited Gibson, but also realizes that his role can benefit the veteran player.

“Taj is old,” Robinson said. “So I’ve got to kind of give my guy a break. Me and [Bobby Portis] have to step our game up so Taj can recover. We’re younger. Way younger. So we’ve really got to look out for him.”

While Gibson has been the starter since the ninth game of the season, he was sidelined Thursday in Philadelphia and rather than insert Robinson into the lineup, Miller chose to go with Portis. Robinson played well in the first half in a backup role, then started the second half and helped spur a comeback effort from a 20-point deficit before the Knicks fell short.

“[It's] how well Mitch is playing. It’s that simple,” Miller said when asked why he wasn’t switching. “We were looking at it, if there comes a time we need to change it then we’ll change it, but right now he’s playing the best basketball of his career. We got into the decision the other night, should we go ahead and start him now or keep him in his role. We kept him in his role and then started him in the third quarter and he put together another good game . . . But for the most part it’s because Mitchell is so effective in the role that he’s playing. We just haven’t been put in a situation where we think it’s time to change it.”

The reality though is that with the Knicks having lost their last six games before this one, there is little reason to do anything but plan for the future now.

“I’ve been with these guys all year,” Robinson said. “I can play with any of them, doesn’t matter what group they throw me in. I’m still going to do what I need to do on both ends of the floor.”